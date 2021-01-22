DES MOINES — Ottumwa and ninth-ranked (4A) Des Moines Hoover entered Friday night separated by the slimmest of margins in the CIML Metro boys basketball standings.
Not much separated the Bulldogs and Huskies on the hardwood over 32 minutes in a key battle for the Metro conference championship. Manny Austin's 28 points, and a 17-point advantage from the free throw line, proved to be two huge differences in favor of Hoover during a 53-47 win that snapped Ottumwa's four-game winning streak.
While Austin was exceeding his team-leading 22.3-points-per-game average, Ottumwa's top scorer was saddled with foul trouble. Trae Swartz, the second-leading scorer in the conference entering play on Friday, finished with just six points all scored in the final nine minutes after being held without a point while playing limited minutes after picking up three fouls.
Fouls would ultimately help Hoover hold off Ottumwa in the fourth after stretching a one-point lead through three quarters out to 48-40 with two minutes left. The Huskies finished the night shooting 23-27 from the foul line while Ottumwa finished just 6-9 in the loss.
Gatlin Menninga picked up the slack for Ottumwa, leading the Bulldogs with 18 points. Adam Greiner added 10 points while Armani Robinson scored nine, including a 3-pointer that put OHS up 21-18 at the half.
Currently, Friday's contest was the only scheduled meeting of the season between Hoover (4-1, 3-0 CIML Metro) and Ottumwa (8-4, 2-2 CIML Metro) with the first scheduled between the teams back in December called off with the Des Moines Public Schools having yet to return to the classroom. No make-up date for the game has been announced.
The Bulldogs step out of conference next week, hosting Washington on Monday before traveling to second-ranked (4A) Waukee on Tuesday. Ottumwa returns to CIML Metro play next Friday at home against Des Moines North seeking to avenge a 63-56 loss to the Polar Bears back on Jan. 5.