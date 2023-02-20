EDDYVILLE — It was the Class 2A district semifinal on Friday night in Eddyville and the 10th-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets were hosting the Chargers from Chariton.
Due to a Thursday night postponement, the game was moved to Friday and played prior to the girl’s regional semi-final. The delay did not hinder the Rocket boys one bit as they lifted off early and rolled to an easy 74-36 win.
The game opened with EBF’s Jesse Cornelison and Chariton’s Blane Wallace trading three balls before the Rockets hit the ignition button. In the remaining seven minutes of the first period, the Rockets outscored the Chargers 21-3 to take a 24-6 lead into the second frame.
Brooks Moore was a force for the Rockets in that run as he riddled the Charger defense for 13 points. All the other Rocket starters got into the scoring at in the quarter as Cornelison, Carsen Wade, Kyle Davis and Karic Stout each had a basket. Meanwhile, Stout, Wade, Davis and Moore took complete control of the glass.
The Chargers were reeling, but they were able to go behind the arc to find some traction in the second stanza. A pair of threes by Cameron Gibson and single threes by Quinten Gruwell and Mason Smith allowed the Chargers to play the Rockets even in the second quarter at 14 points each.
The Rockets were led in the quarter by two baskets each by Davis, Wade and Stout. Still the Rockets enjoyed a comfortable 3820 at intermission.
The Rockets checked in with 'Command Central' at halftime. The message was "Full speed ahead."
EBF soon built the lead to 30 points midway through the third quarter. A new face got into the scoring column for the Rockets as Landon Glosser drained a pair of triples to lead EBF to a 60-33 lead heading into the final period.
Halfway through the fourth quarter the Rockets had the 35-point lead needed for the running clock and it was time to pass in the song books.
“We wanted to dominate at both ends of the floor, and we did," EBF coach Travis Stout said. “Our point of emphasis for the game was to control the glass at both ends of the floor. That message was well received. Our transition game was huge for us. We pushed the ball hard and we played hard on defense. Our defense created a number of offensive opportunities for us.”
The Rocket dominance on the boards is in the numbers. EBF yanked down a monster total of 49 rebounds in the game. Stout led the way with 15 caroms off the glass, while Davis grabbed eight boards and Cornelison added six.
Offensively, the Rockets were led by 21 points from Moore and 11 each from Cornelison and Wade. Stout and Glosser were close to double digits with eight points each. Moore also dished out five assists while Stout handed out four assists.
Smith led the Chargers with 11 points and Wallace was also in double figures with 10 points.
The 20-2 Rockets move on to the Class 2A, District 14 final to be played at the Oskaloosa High School Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Lions of Des Moines Christian (16-6) face No. 10 EBF after rolling to a 69-38 win over Centerville, bringing the Big Reds' season to a close with a 5-18 overall record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 2A, District 14 semifinals
No. 10 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Chariton 36
Chariton 6 14 13 3 - 36
EBF 24 14 22 14 - 74
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Jesse Cornelison 5 0-0 11, Sam Seddon 1 1-2 3, Kyle Davis 3 0-0 6, Landon Glosser 2 2-2 8, Brooks Moore 8 4-4 21, Karic Stout 4 0-0 8, Grant LaRue 1 0-0 3, Carsen Wade 5 1-1 11, Nathan Roberts 1 1-2 3, Team 30 9-11 74. Three-point goals (5) – Glosser 2, Cornelison 1, Moore 1, LaRue 1.
EBF rebounds (49) – Stout 15, Davis 8, Cornelison 6, Moore 4, Seddon 3, Glosser 3, Wade 3, Jack Bunnell 3, Noah Walker 2, Jackson Taylor 1, Roberts 1.
EBF steals (6) – Cornelison 2, Stout 2, LaRue 1, Walker 1.
EBF assists (17) – Moore 5, Stout 4, Cornelison 3, Davis 3, Wade 1, Walker 1.
