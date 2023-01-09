EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys basketball team were seeking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season.
Centerville, however, did not make it easy. Seeking to end a seven-game losing streak, the Big Reds got off to a strong start forcing six turnovers in the first quarter while building a 16-9 lead.
Brooks Moore, however, was able to right the ship for the fifth-ranked (2A) Rockets. The 6-5 junior scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter, helping EBF take the lead for good by outscoring the Big Reds 17-5 in a decisive period as the Rockets held on for a 59-50 South Central Conference win bouncing back after suffering their first loss, 63-57, at Knoxville three nights earlier.
"We had two great practices preparing for Centerville. For whatever reason, we came out a bit flat," EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. "While we were flat, Centerville was playing well. We had better offensive execution in the second quarter. We tried to flatten out the zone and sneak guys into the middle. We were able to do that and get some buckets off it.
"There were a lot of possessions where our defense was better in the second quarter. That helped us turn the game around."
While EBF (9-1, 6-1 SCC) got the lead, Centerville didn't go away. Trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, the Big Reds chipped away at the Rocket lead twice cutting the deficit to five in the second half.
Carsen Wade, however, helped the Rockets hold off the resilient Big Reds. Wade finished with 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter including a key 3-pointer with less than three minutes left that put EBF up 54-45.
"They were able to find a way to win," Stout said. "I don't know if we were still suffering a hangover from the Knoxville loss or a slight lack of focus, but when push came to shove and we needed to find ways to score or needed to make stops, the boys did a good job executing."
Ryan Sinnott matched Big Red teammate Brody Tuttle by scoring a team-leading 15 points before fouling out late in the contest. Sinnott scored 12 points in the second half to help Centerville have a chance at securing their biggest win of the season coming off lopsided losses at Fairfield (83-45) and at home against Clarke (75-38) to open the first week of 2023.
"We had a pretty rough start coming out of the (holiday) break," Centerville head boys basketball coach Tom Hill said. "Quite frankly, I was embarrassed with how we played. I wasn't embarrassed of our kids. I was embarrassed for our kids. I was disappointed with how we were playing and a lot of that is on me.
"We went after it on Wednesday and Thursday. We tried to change the culture in a couple of days. I think you saw what we've been trying to do all year. Our kids have bought in. The boys got focused. I told them in the locker room that I think they turned the corner in this one. They showed what it takes to compete with anyone for four quarters."
Perhaps feeling the effects of playing four games in a week, including a full four-quarter effort less than 24 hours earlier against a top-five team, Centerville fell 74-41 to Bluegrass Conference championship hopeful Moravia at home on Saturday. Gage Haines led the Mohawks (8-1) with 18 points while Jackson McDanel added 14 points to win the 'Coaches vs. Cancer' contest at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Sinnott led Centerville on Saturday with 14 points in the loss while Tuttle added 13. Centerville (1-10, 1-6 SCC) and No. 5 (2A) EBF return to SCC action with the Big Reds heading to Davis County while the Rockets head to Albia while Moravia hosts Moulton-Udell in Bluegrass Conference play on Tuesday night.
