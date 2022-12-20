EDDYVILLE — A determined tribe of Oskaloosa Indians descended on EBF High School Saturday evening intent on trying to take down the high flying and unbeaten Rockets. And for a half, it looked like the Indians just might get it done. Oskaloosa went into halftime with a 31-29 lead and it was regrouping time for the Rockets.
Adjustments were made and EBF stormed out of the halftime break to outscore the Indians 43-21 in the second half and claim the coveted Eddybalooska Turtle trophy with a 72-52 win.
The Rockets got out of the gate quickly and built a 19-9 first quarter lead. A rebound put back by Brooks Moore, a triple by Jesse Cornelison and a baseline drive by Carsen Wade had the Rockets leading 7-0 before Aiden Scholes got on the board for Oskaloosa. A pair of baskets by Nathan Roberts sent the Rockets on 12-7 run to finish the first period. Cornelison added another three-point basket and three free throws and Moore notched a pair of free throws to finish the period. The Osky points came by way of a trey by Jakob Stek, a runout by Scholes and a mid-range jumper by Waylon Bolibaugh.
The winds of change were shifting and the Indians ripped off a 22-10 run in the second stanza. Oskaloosa found three-point land to its liking as Scholes drained a pair of triples and Stek and Max Roach each nailed one. The diminutive freshman, Roach, terrorized the Rocket defense with his quickness and he added a steal and a breakaway along with three free throws to his eight-point quarter.
The Rockets were reeling and looking for halftime answers. The answer came with a 10-3 surge in the first four minutes of the third stanza. The ball went inside for a pair of baskets by Moore and one each by Karic Stout and Kyle Davis. Wade finished the run with a throbbing slam and the Rockets were on their way.
Roach, Bolibaugh and Scholes tried to keep the tribe in the hunt and with 3:27 left in the game the Indians were only eight points down at 60-52. But the Rockets scored the final 12 points of the game.
“Our guys always play hard and that is a tribute to them,” Oskaloosa coach Brandon Lenhart said. “EBF is tough around the basket and they came out and played like men in the second half. They took the ball into the paint and we had a tough time with that. They owned the boards and we had a few unforced errors.”
Moore had another big night for the Rockets with 23 points while the point man, Cornelison, came through with 19 points which included 11-of-12 free throws and five rebounds. Wade was also in double digits with 12 points and Stout was close to a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Scholes led the Indians with 19 points. Roach was close behind with 17 points and Bolibaugh was also in double digits with 10 points.
“We needed a strong finish and we got it,” EBF coach Travis Stout said. “Foul trouble caused us problems in the first half and we just were not moving. We switched offenses in the second half and gave us better ball movement and our transition game really picked up the pace in the second half. I felt that we played some solid man defense as well in the second half. It was good to see Jesse have a break out game.”
The Rockets are now 7-0 heading into the holiday break. The Indians improved to 1-5 on the season, securing a 62-45 win at home on Monday over Ottumwa.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 7 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Oskaloosa 52
Oskaloosa 9 22 11 10 - 52
EBF 19 10 23 20 - 72
Oskaloosa scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Waylon Bolibaugh 2 6-8 10, Max Roach 6 3-4 17, Jakob Stek 2 0-1 6, Aiden Scholes 7 1-1 19. Team 17 10-14 52. Three-point goals (8) – Scholes 4, Stek 2, Roach 2.
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Jesse Cornelison 3 11-12 19, Kyle Davis 3 0-0 6, Brooks Moore 9 5-8 23, Karic Stout 4 0-1 8, Carsen Wade 5 2-2 12, Nathan Roberts 2 0-0 4. Team 26 18-23 72. Three-point goals (2) – Cornelison 2.
EBF rebounds (34) – Cornelison 5, Davis 7, Moore 5, Stout 10, Wade 4, Roberts 3.
EBF Steals (7) – Cornelison 2, Wade 2, Davis 1, Moore 1, Stout 1.
EBF assists (10) – Davis 4, Stout 2, Wade 2, Cornelison 1, Landon Glosser 1.
