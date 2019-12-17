WAUKEE — Tucker DeVries scored a game-high 22 points, but the top-ranked (Class 4A) Waukee High School boys basketball team received a test into the fourth quarter from Ottumwa in a 62-42 CIML crossover win Tuesday at the Waukee Fieldhouse.
Trae Swartz, who’d posted back-to-back performances of at least 30 points for Ottumwa (3-3) scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. Joe Hammer added eight, all in the second half, in the setback.
Ottumwa dictated the tempo in the first half, and jumped out to a 9-4 lead. Neither team shot the ball well in the first half, but the Warriors did just enough in the second quarter to take a 16-13 halftime lead.
Waukee went to a more aggressive defense in the second half to create some offensive opportunities, and back-to-back 3-pointers by DeVries helped the Warriors take a nine-point lead.
The Warriors, who led 35-22 after three quarters, hit three straight threes in the fourth quarter to help make the game lopsided.
Payton Sandfort added 19 points for the Warriors.
Ottumwa visits Des Moines North to round out the 2019 portion of the schedule Friday.