DES MOINES — Trae Swartz scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, and led three players in double figures as the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team picked up its first win of 2020 in rolling past Des Moines East 82-53 in a CIML Metro contest Thursday.
Tayler Young knocked down four 3-pointers and had 12 points in a starting roll, and Gatlin Menninga added 10 points for Ottumwa (4-7, 1-4 Metro), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Nine different players scored in the contest.
The Bulldogs took advantage of a fast start, as they jumped out to a 13-5 lead four minutes into the game and built a 13-point lead at the end of a quarter. Ottumwa then broke the game wide open with a 15-1 run over a four-minute span of the second quarter to take a 56-25 halftime lead.
East then went scoreless in the first four minutes of the second half as the Bulldogs scored the first 10 points out of the break and led 74-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Desantae McMurray scored 10 points for the Scarlets (0-9, 0-5), who have allowed at least 80 points in a game seven times this season.
Ottumwa hosts Des Moines Roosevelt today.