DES MOINES — Ben Badger scored 16 points to lead three Des Moines Lincoln boys basketball players in double figures, and the Railsplittlers turned away Ottumwa’s late rally in a 52-46 CIML Metro victory Friday at the Lincoln roundhouse.
Joe Hammer scored a game-high 21 points for Ottumwa (3-5, 0-3 Metro) before fouling out. The Bulldogs have lost three consecutive games, and all three Metro losses have come by a total of 12 points.
Trae Swartz, who entered play leading Class 4A in scoring at 26.3 points per game, tossed in 17 and hit four 3-pointers for Ottumwa.
Ottumwa started out well, taking a one-point lead after a quarter, but Lincoln held the Bulldogs scoreless for the final five minutes of the first half to take a 20-15 lead at the break.
The lead swelled to 32-22 with three minutes left in the third quarter before the Bulldogs made their run.
Ottumwa chipped away and eventually tied the game at 41 with four minutes left, but the Railsplitters pulled away down the stretch to notch the victory.
One of the keys for Lincoln down the stretch was its free-throw shooting; the Railsplitters were 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
Kameron Young and Kamron Francis scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Lincoln.
Ottumwa hosts Ankeny in a CIML crossover game Tuesday at Evans Middle School.