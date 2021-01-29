OTTUMWA — As if the Ottumwa boys basketball team needed any more incentive on Friday night to be at their best in hopes of avenging a loss at Des Moines North 24 days earlier.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association provided that incentive earlier in the day, posting the Class 4A substate assignments. The Bulldogs played like a team ready to make a postseason statement, winning 62-41 over the Polar Bears in a key game not just in the CIML Metro Conference championship race, but also in the race for the best possible seed in Class 4A, Substate 3.
"Joe Hammer has kind of been the leader on this team. He got in the locker room and told the guys that every game is big from here on out if we want to get where we need to be," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "If we want to get a home game or get a bye into the substate semifinals, we need statement wins like that."
Ottumwa never trailed on the way to their ninth win of the season, dominating inside with a 19-8 rebounding edge in the first half while creating high quality looks on the offensive end that led to a 12-19 shooting performance in the opening 16 minutes. North, meanwhile, struggled offensively shooting just 22 percent in the first half as Ottumwa gradually built and maintained a double-digit lead through most of the second quarter.
"We treat North like a playoff game. We're looking to take that confidence into the postseason," Ottumwa senior Trae Swartz said. "Rebounding was a huge factor. That was a big factor earlier this season at North (a 63-56 win for the Polar Bears). We didn't get a lot of boards there. Here, we took care of the boards and got the job done."
Leading the charge on the glass early was Adam Greiner, who collected eight rebounds in the first half including six in the second quarter as North continued to struggle shooting the ball. After establishing himself on the defensive end, Greiner started to pick up his pace on the offensive end scoring 13 of his team-leading 21 points in the second quarter helping Ottumwa (9-4, 3-2 CIML Metro) head into halftime with a 27-14 lead.
"Our coaches work with my in practice. They've gotten it in my head that I need to be the leading rebounder," Greiner said. "Trae's our primary scorer. My role has kind of been to step up when Trae's not scoring and rebound the basketball."
Greiner certainly did his job on Friday, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Swartz, who was honored before the game as Ottumwa's fourth all-time 1,000-point scorer, added 20 points as the Ottumwa duo combined for as many points as North's entire team.
"Our defense were really good. Gatlin (Menninga), Joe (Hammer) and Armani (Robinson) were not letting North get their shots off up top. When they did, they didn't get shots they were comfortable with."
Diondre Taylor, the CIML Metro's top scorer, needed 22 shot attempts to score a game-high 22 points for the Polar Bears. Tharon Locure added 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers that helped North (4-3, 3-2 CIML Metro) cut a 21-point deficit down to 12 before Swartz scored eight of Ottumwa's final 12 points to put away the biggest win of the season for the Bulldogs so far.
"I think the guys are feeling it right now," Hartz said. "After last year's district debacle when we kind of got robbed, it's on their minds. The kids have the mindset that it's not happening again this year. They've taken it personal. When they take it personal and play like that, let's go."