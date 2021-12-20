OTTUMWA — It's been a thrilling 72 hours for Keaton Flaherty and the Oskaloosa boys basketball team.
Just two days after going down to the wire to hand Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont its first loss by the narrowest of margins, the Indians made it two straight wins over area rivals. Flaherty scored 29 points, including two game-clinching free throws in the final seconds of overtime after securing a key offensive rebound, as Oskaloosa edged Ottumwa 58-53 at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Flaherty was coming off a 32-point effort over the weekend, including another clutch performance at the foul line late in a 62-61 'Eddylooska' win over EBF. The Oskaloosa senior would get the ball out of a timeout with the Indians trailing by one, drawing a foul while driving to the rim with nine seconds left.
“What went through my mind was I've done this a lot like throughout summer ball games,” Flaherty said. “Whether it’s game-winning free throws or just normal free throws with different types of people watching, I've been in a lot of pressure situations. So I just thought to myself, just shoot how you shoot with normal form and just hold your follow through.”
Flaherty showed his poise on Saturday, calmly knocking down both the tying and go-ahead free throws. Still with a timeout in their pocket, EBF (4-1) would elect not to use it as they would run down and end up heaving up a desperation three at the buzzer which would bounce off the rim and give the Indians their first win of the year.
Davis finished with 29 points for EBF. Moore added 20 points on Saturday.
“They’re two phenomenal players that I get to play with all the time in the summertime,” Flaherty said of Moore and Davis. “That's what makes this game so much fun because you hang out with them all the time.”
Waylon Bolibaugh chipping in 11 points against the Rockets before adding 10 points on Monday against Ottumwa. Boilbaugh put Oskaloosa ahead 47-45 with two free throws late in the fourth quarter before Greiner answered, scoring the tying basket in transition with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.
Coming off a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double last Friday night in a 56-43 CIML Metro conference road loss at Des Moines Hoover, Greiner again led the Bulldogs in scoring on Monday against the Indians. The senior poured in 26 points, including a game-tying free throw late in overtime before missing a tough lay-up attempt with 16 seconds left that would have matched the two go-ahead free throws scored by Carson Genskow just 10 seconds earlier.
Boilbaugh had a chance to put Ottumwa away from the foul line after Greiner's missed shot. After making the first free throw with 14.6 seconds left in overtime, giving Oskaloosa a 57-54 lead, Boilbaugh's second free throw attempt was missed giving the Bulldogs a chance to grab the rebound and play for a potential game-extending 3-pointer.
Instead, the battle for the rebound eventually ended with the ball right back in the hands of Flaherty. With almost the same amount of time left in OT on Monday as there was in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Flaherty calming hit two straight free throws to clinch a second straight win for Oskaloosa after an 0-5 start to their season.
“The big talk before the game was buying into what we do,” Flaherty said. “I feel like this is the best we’ve done on that all year. We’ve bought into that process.”
Armani Robinson added 15 points for Ottumwa. The Bulldogs had the chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a missed 3-pointer by Rahsha Pope kept the score tied at 47 as Flaherty just came up short on a half-court heave to end the fourth quarter.
Ottumwa (1-4, 0-2 CIML Metro) hosts Urbandale on Tuesday while EBF hosts Pella Christian in the final game for both area squads before the holiday break. Oskaloosa (2-5) returns to the court at defending 3A state champion Pella in a Little Hawkeye Conference battle on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Oskaloosa Herald sports writer Colin Peters contributed to this story.