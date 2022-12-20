Boys basketball: Osky stuns Ottumwa for season's first win

OSKALOOSA — There was something different about Monday night for the Oskaloosa High School boys basketball team.
Aidan Scholes made sure of that, sinking one big shot after another early in the non-conference showdown with Ottumwa. Scholes hit four straight shots in the first quarter, including three from beyond the 3-point arc, as part of a 23-point night for Indians to secure a 62-45 win over the Bulldogs securing the season's first win in the final game before the holiday break.
"We feel like this is going to carry us into the second half of the season," Scholes said. "We can carry this into the holiday break and into our first game out of the break against Pella. I feel like we've got a winning streak coming on."
Entering the night without a win in six games, Monday's contest felt like an emotional release for the Indians lifting the burden of a winless record off their shoulders. Scholes and Max Roach combined to score 45 points, sinking nine of Oskaloosa's 11 made 3-pointers with the fourth and final 3-pointer for Scholes setting off a celebration as the Indians flew back down the court towards their student section in the final two minutes imploring their fans to continue to bring the noise with the season's first win all by clinched.
"It was crazy. It was a great feeling," Scholes said. "It felt like a dagger. To finally get that first win feels great. I really wanted that first win. If we got that first win, I feel like is has a chance to give us a lot of momentum."
Oskaloosa never trailed and were never caught by the Bulldogs after the early 3-point barrage by Scholes gave the Indians a 9-0 lead. The Indians built a 21-point lead late in the first half and held on in the second half as Ottumwa got as close as three, outscoring Oskaloosa 18-3 to open the third quarter cutting the lead to 41-38 before a 3-pointer by Roach stopped the Bulldog run.
Allen Cook led Ottumwa with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. The 6-7 senior forward sank a corner 3-pointer to end the third quarter, cutting Oskaloosa's lad to 46-41, but the Bulldogs went cold in the fourth quarter scoring just four points in the final eight minutes allowing the Indians to pull away.
"We've got to wait until the third quarter to play basketball," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "They hit some shots, but it's in the scout(ing report). Guys have to learn to follow the scout. In my mind, we're the better basketball team. We just didn't play well in the first half and dug ourselves a hole that was too deep to crawl out of."
Ottumwa (2-3) will host Carlisle and Albia in a holiday break scrimmage on Dec. 30 starting at 9 a.m. The Bulldogs resume the regular season against Mason City in an Iowa Alliance conference contest at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Jan. 2, one day before Oskaloosa (1-6) returns to the court to host Pella in Little Hawkeye Conference action on Jan. 3.
