OTTUMWA - Heading into the Christmas break with one win apiece, the Oskaloosa Indians took on the Ottumwa Bulldogs in what proved to be a thrilling edition of the renewed Highway 63 rivalry Monday night at Evans Middle School.
Each team was looking to build mid-season momentum. Ultimately, it was Oskaloosa that came through with clutch plays and clutch free throws, clinching a 58-53 win in overtime that extended Ottumwa's losing streak to four straight games.
"We had a really good summer of work," noted Oskaloosa head boys basketball coach Brandon Lenhart. "We have been waiting for it to pay off."
If the summer work was reflecting dividends for the Indians on Monday, it did so in the form of rebounding and shooting from the charity stripe. Ottumwa trialed Oskaloosa 13-12 after one quarter of play in a matchup that featured two high-scoring players in Ottumwa senior Adam Greiner and Oskaloosa senior guard Keaton Flaherty.
William Schultz would hit the second of his two free-throw attempts with 2:25 in the first quarter. The Indians would hit the following 16 consecutive shots from the charity stripe before finally missing a free throw attempt in overtime. Oskaloosa would finish the night connecting on 20 of 25 free-throw attempts.
The second period proved to be a continuation of the intense battle between the two rivals. The Bulldogs would outscore the Indians by a single point, 16-15, leaving the teams deadlocked at 28-28 at halftime.
Each team would hit two treys late in the third quarter, including two by the Bulldog senior Armani Robinson. Tied at 38-38, Carson Genskow sank a 3-pointer of his own with 30 seconds left in the period, putting Oskaloosa ahead 41-38 heading into the fourth.
Trailing 47-45 with 1:15 left in regulation, Greiner connected on a lay-up for the Bulldogs, sending the contest into overtime. Ottumwa would win the tip and score to begin the overtime period.
"When we didn't score first in overtime, I knew it was going to be a challenge to see what grit and toughness we had," noted Lenhart.
With the Bulldogs leading 50-47 with three minutes left in the first extra stanza, Oskaloosa would respond by scoring the next six points to take the lead for good. Greiner would drive the Osky baseline to score, then later hit a free-throw to tie the game with 56 seconds left at 53-53.
Oskaloosa however, would convert on five free-throw attempts to finish the contest. Genskow snapped the tie after sinking a pair of free throws following a foul by Greiner and, after a missed lay-up by Greiner, would put the game away as Wyatt Boilbaugh hit the first free throw before missing the second, leading to a long rebound that found its way to Flaherty who hit two final free throws to clinch the win. and capture a 58-53 non-conference win.
"The small things hurt us," quipped Ottumwa head coach Neil Hartz. "We did see some positive things. We only committed 10 turnovers, by far our lowest (single-game) total on the year."
Ottumwa was led by Greiner, who had a big night scoring a season-high 26 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson was also in double figures for Ottumwa, adding 15 points.
Flaherty, who scored 32 points two nights earlier including two game-winning free throws with nine seconds left on Saturday in a 63-62 'Eddylooska' win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, would win the scoring battle on the night at Ottumwa. Flattery finished with 29 points for the Indians while teammate Bolibaugh would add 10 points for the Indians.
"We need to clean some things up, but I think we will be solid once we do that," reflected Lenhart. "I love my staff and hope to keep them together for a long time."
Oskaloosa (2-5) is off until Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Indians will head to defending Class 3A state champion Pella for a Little Hawkeye Conference clash. After hosting Urbandale on Tuesday, Ottumwa (1-4) is off for the holiday break with a return to competition coming at Des Moines North in CIML Metro conference action on Monday, Jan. 3.