OTTUMWA — Trae Swartz might have been missing part of his teeth when Monday's contest with Mount Pleasant came to a close.
At least Swartz wasn't missing in action in the second meeting of the season with the Panthers. After having to sit out a home loss to Mount Pleasant earlier this season dealing with exposure to COVID-19, Swartz led the way for the Ottumwa boys basketball team overcoming two chipped teeth to pour in a team-leading 21 points in a hard-fought 58-47 road win.
"Trae had a really hot first half," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "They (Mount Pleasant) started to double and triple team in his the second half. It was one of those games we had to grind out to win. It was very physical from the start."
Ottumwa (11-5) seemed to embrace that challenge, building a 31-16 lead at halftime thanks to a late 12-2 run. Swartz led the Bulldogs into the locker room with 18 points in the opening half as Ottumwa seemed poised to breeze past the Panthers on the way to salvaging a split of the regular-season series.
The Panthers, however, did not go away cutting Ottumwa's lead down to 39-37 by scoring 21 of 29 points in the third quarter. Joe Hammer and Matt Graeve helped the Bulldogs put the game away, combining for 27 points with Hammer scoring 16 while Graeve added 11 as OHS outscored the Panthers 19-10 in the fourth.
"Matt Graeve has been really coming on late in the season and has become another offensive threat in the post for us," Hartz said. "It's helped us out a lot."
Ottumwa will return to the court for a CIML Metro clash with Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday before welcoming in Des Moines East on Saturday in conference action. The Bulldogs learned over the weekend they will get a chance to avenge a postseason loss from last year as Ottumwa, the third seed in Class 4A, Substate 3, will open this year's postseason at home against Iowa City West on Monday, Feb. 22.
Johnston was seeded first in the substate while Cedar Rapids Kennedy locked in the second seed after edging Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday in overtime. Ottumwa would travel to Kennedy with a win over Iowa City West for the substate semifinals on Friday, Feb. 26.