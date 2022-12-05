OTTUMWA — Shakur Pope wouldn't necessarily say the Ottumwa boys basketball team was doing its best Indian Hills impression on Saturday.
"Maybe more like the Houston Rockets," Pope said with a smile.
For 32 minutes, the Bulldogs stormed up and down the floor at the Hellyer Student Life Center showcasing the potential of being a defensive team capable of scoring plenty of points. Ottumwa forced Fairfield into 17 turnovers, including 12 in the first half, while storming out to an early lead at the inaugural City of Bridges Classic on the way to an impressive 67-50 win over the Trojans.
"This is how we've been working on playing throughout the preseason," Ottumwa head coach Neil Hartz said. "We played 32 minutes of really good defense. We got the rebounds and we ran. That led to easy buckets. We got the lead and that was all she wrote."
Ottumwa never let Fairfield get closer than five points after jumping out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs avoided the same second half drought that cost OHS a chance to upend Des Moines Hoover on Friday at Evans Middle Gymnasium as the Huskies used a 23-11 edge in the third quarter to pull off a 63-52 season-opening Iowa Alliance Conference win.
On Saturday, Ottumwa opened the second half against Fairfield putting up 22 points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs hit 10 of their first 16 shots from the field after halftime, opening a 55-42 lead over the Trojans.
"I told the guys (on Friday) that I thought they played a great game. Hoover is just a really, really good team," Hartz said. "If we played the same way against Fairfield, we'd have a great chance to win the game."
Ottumwa was able to lead by a comfortable margin for most of Saturday's game despite a stellar effort from Fairfield all-state senior Max Weaton. Battling first-year varsity starter Trae Brown inside, Weaton racked up a double-double scoring a game-high 22 points while hauling in a game-high 12 rebounds.
"Ottumwa doubled really well. When we wanted to set screens, they wouldn't allow us. They were hedging and got in our head a little bit early on," Weaton said. "After we kind of settled in, we were able to attack the basket. We just let it slip away from us."
J.J. Lane added 15 points for the Trojans, hitting 7-11 shots from the field. Aside from Weaton and Lane, Fairfield made just six of 23 field goal attempts in the game while the Bulldogs had three players reach double figures.
"Our scout had Weaton and Lane. Our goal was to not let both of them beat us," Hartz said. "I thought Weaton got his, but we did a better job staying with Lane and were able to shut him down most of the game."
Trae Brown scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked two shots and collected four assists on Friday for Ottumwa in a season-opening loss to Des Moines Hoover. Brown led the Bulldogs to Saturday's win with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and two more blocks adjusting to the challenge of guarding Weaton early.
"I was nervous coming into it because it was still just my second varsity game," Brown said. "I had to really adjust to dealing with Max. He's a big guy and was continuing to back me down. My teammates had my back. Communication was the key. It was a big part to us having success."
Lane led Fairfield with 28 points on Friday in a 71-67 Southeast Conference loss to Washington. Weaton added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, giving the Trojan senior three consecutive double-doubles to open the season.
Despite those numbers, Fairfield has lost two of three contests to open the season. Things get no easier for the Trojans this week as Trojans face reigning Southeast Conference champion Fort Madison next Friday.
"This is only going to make us better," Fairfield head coach Mick Flattery said. "We also play Pella and Burlington before the holiday break. You learn a lot about yourselves and your team, where we're headed and where we need to be playing those type of teams.
"We just need to find our identity," Weaton added. "We just need to have some togetherness and just start loving each other. We're just forcing too much stuff. We're not loving the game right now. When you love the game, it will love you back."
Rahsha Pope added 12 points and a team-leading five assists for Ottumwa on Saturday while Kalib Campbell poured in a career-high 11 points for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa (1-1, 0-1) heads to Des Moines North for an Iowa Alliance Conference contest on Friday.
"It was pretty cool being out here (at the Hellyer Student Life Center). It made me want to play harder," Pope said. "It gave us a lot of energy. I think that helped carry us."
"Hopefully, it gets to be an annual tradition. It was a pretty awesome experience."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.