LONE TREE – From the start of Tuesday night's regular-season finale, it was apparent the Pekin boys basketball team would have to grind it out at Lone Tree.
Playing for the fourth time in six days, the Panthers were coming up short on some shots in the first half against the Lions and struggled at times with turnovers. Fortunately, Pekin was able to respond on the defensive end allowing just 16 points in the first 16 minutes before a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter finally gave the Panthers a double-digit lead.
Pekin closed out the regular season, and Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play, with a 52-39 win over Lone Tree. Bouncing back from a disappointing conference loss at home on Monday to Mediapolis, Pekin wraps up the regular season with an overall 9-12 record including a 9-7 SEISC north division record, tying Wapello for fourth place.
"To be on the road on a team's Senior Night playing for the fourth time in six days, it was a pretty good effort overall," Pekin head boys basketball coach John Swanson said. "We just need to clean up a few things before postseason play begins next week. We just need to follow our game plan, by controlling the tempo offensively and stay in control defensively."
Levi Long helped Pekin jump out to a 6-2 lead, converting on a pair of lay-ups as the Panthers were able to use early Lone Tree turnovers to help reel off six straight points. Lone Tree (6-16, 3-13 SEI north) answered back by scoring the next seven points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer by Tyler Bell that put the Lions on top 9-6 late in the first quarter.
Pekin would not relinquish the lead after regaining a 10-9 edge after one quarter, but couldn't shake the Lions for most of the night. Leading 24-21 early in the second half, Comstock began to take over for the Panthers scoring four of his game-high 15 points during the game's decisive run with assists on 3-pointer hit by Long and Ben Ehret that put Pekin ahead 34-21.
"We really passed the ball well during that run," Comstock said. "We found the open shooters once we started taking the ball to the basket. It was just a matter of driving in, jump stop, turn around and find the open guy."
Lone Tree refused to completely go away, cutting Pekin's lead down to eight with four minutes left on a 3-pointer by Cade Shield. The Panthers would put the game away with patient offensive execution, running off over three minutes on the next three possessions with all three ending in points as a turnaround shot inside by Chandler Stull, a tough drive to the past by Long and two Comstock free throws iced the game for Pekin.
"We took a few quick 3-pointers, which were not necessarily bad shots, earlier in the quarter. At that point of the game, if you're going to take those shots, you better make them," Swanson said. "You can't trade a miss and have them make a 3-pointer on the other end. We took a timeout, settled things down and were able to close it by running clock and taking our time to set up a quality look.
Cade Patterson led Lone Tree with 12 points while Shield finished scoring 11. Pekin's balanced attack included 14 points from Long and 10 points from Ehret to go along with the 15-point night by Comstock.
"There were a lot of good performances and lot of tired legs," Swanson said. "You could definitely see that down the stretch. I'm proud of Colton. He has a very confident way about him. That was one of is best performances of his career. That's big for a senior to step up on the road and finish his final conference game in a winning fashion."
Pekin will open Class 1A district tournament play at defending state champion Montezuma on Monday night.