PEKIN — A conference win is a win, regardless of who you play.
Those were the sentiments of John Swanson following Pekin's 71-30 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division boys basketball win over Columbus. The Wildcats took the floor against the Panthers with just eight players and no wins so far this season.
Pekin opened the night with a 3-point shot by Chandler Stull and never looked back as they would lead the entire contest. Following a lay-up by the Wildcats Mason Hodges, the Panthers would run off 14 straight points on their way to a 22-6 lead at the end of the first period of play.
"Our defense was very good tonight," assessed Stull. "We came up with a lot of easy lay-ups."
Pekin would score 16 of their first quarter points on lay-ups and would continue complete domination during the second frame with streaks of 12 and 16 straight points. The runs would highlight a 31-point period for the Panthers.
Senior Brock Long would score 12 of his 19 points in the final two-and-a-half minutes of the quarter, including a 3-point shot from the left baseline at the buzzer. The Panthers headed to the locker room with a commanding 53-12 lead at halftime.
"We had a lot of assists and opened up the fast break," commented Long.
The final two quarters of play saw the Panthers on cruise control. The Wildcats did convert on three goals from the 3-point arc, accounting for nine of their 11 points in the period.
Pekin would coast into the final quarter with a 63-23 lead. Four Panthers finished in double figures for points with Long at 19, Stull with 16, Brady Millikin with 11 and Brayden Soboski with 10.
Mason Hodges would lead the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points. Pekin would empty the bench during the final frame to close out the win.
Pekin (5-1, 4-1 SEI north) next travels to Hillcrest Academy near Kalona. Tip off time Friday night for the varsity is set for 6 p.m.
"Hillcrest Academy is a tough place to play," remarked Swanson, "Our goal is to end the year on a four-game winning streak in conference play."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Score
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Columbus 6 6 11 7 30
Pekin 22 31 10 8 71