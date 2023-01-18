Boys basketball: Panthers race past Davis County

KNOXVILLE — The Davis County Mustangs were looking for their first South Central Conference win Tuesday night when they traveled to Knoxville to take on the Panthers.
It was not to be.
The Mustangs found themselves trapped in a whirlwind of Knoxville points, led by six triples off the bench by Carson Uitermarkt. The Panthers produced an 83-38 win, keeping Knoxville tied for first place atop the SCC standings with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont with matching 9-1 conference records.
An 8-2 Panther run in the first three minutes of the game gave an indication of things to come. Burly Jack Bertrand took ownership of the glass with a pair of rebound put backs and Landon Norris drove the middle for two and drained a pair of free throws to account for the Panther points.
The lone Mustang points in the run came by way of a drive to the hoop by Justin Matheney. The Panther rampage continued and in the next ten minutes Knoxville outscored the Mustangs 25-9 to take a 33-11 lead with three minutes left in the first half.
Points were few and far between for Davis County. Klaydrick Proctor hit a 3-pointer while Micha Carroll and Carter Will added baskets for the Mustangs.
Dais County tried to stem the tide with free throws in the final three minutes of the first half as Matheney knocked down four free shots. Jack Bigsby added two more and Tucker Marshall notched one for the Mustangs, but the Panthers countered with three balls from Jay Kellar and Noah Keefer and took a 39-18 lead into intermission.
The Panthers were in high gear as the second half opened and, with Uitermarkt lighting it up from behind the arc, the Knoxville lead was extended to 61-28 after three quarters. There was no stopping now as Knoxville rolled into victory lane with a big win.
Knoxville (9-3) used great balance in the win with three players in double digits and two more with nine points each. Uitermarkt led the way with 25 points, Keefer checked in with 11 points and Kellar added 10 points. Norris and Bertrand each scored nine points.
The Mustangs did not have a double figure scorer, but were led by Carroll with eight points. Matheney, Bigsby and Proctor each scored seven points.
The Mustangs are 2-11 overall and 0-10 in the SCC. The Mustangs host Cardinal for Senior Night on Friday while the Panthers host Chariton Saturday night for 'Coaches vs Cancer' night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knoxville 83, Davis County 38
Davis County 7 11 10 10 - 38
Knoxville 16 23 22 22 - 83
Davis County scouring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Justin Matheney 1 5-8 7, Micah Carroll 4 0-1 8, Jack Bigsby 2 3-4 7, Tucker Marshall 1 2-4 4, Klaydrick Proctor 3 – 0-0 7, Hayden Utt 0 1-2 1, Carter Will 1 0-0 2, Tucker Bish 1 0-0 2. Team 13 11-20 38. Three-point goals (1) – Proctor 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.