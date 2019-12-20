EDDYVILLE — Down 24 points going into the fourth quarter, the EBF High School boys basketball team had another gear after all.
The Rockets, however, couldn’t find the one they needed at the end.
Knoxville’s Kieren Nichols scored a game-high 39 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers hit just enough free throws down the stretch in an 82-73 South Central Conference win over the Rockets Friday.
EBF (3-3, 2-2 SCC) was led by Isaiah Smith with 18 points as four Rockets scored in double figures. Smith loomed large in the second half, particularly in the paint. He scored 16 of his points in the final 16 minutes, including seven in the fourth quarter as the Rockets made their comeback.
Knoxville led 70-47 with under six minutes to play and all the Panthers’ starters came out. EBF then made a run, pounding the glass to get within 70-60 on a layup by Smith.
After both Nichols and Spencer Hixson (15 points) fouled out, the Rockets continued to chip away. Jared McCrea scored on a leaner with 48 seconds left to cut the deficit to 75-71.
However, Luke Keitges, Ben Olson and Mike Hudson all managed to make at least one free throw during the final stretch to preserve the victory.
The game was tight early on, but the Rockets had no answer for Nichols at any point of the game. He was able to drive to the basket, spot up from the outside and find teammates during a first half in which the Panthers took a 15-point lead.
Nichols scored on a three-point play six minutes into the opening quarter to put Knoxville up 15-10, and the Panthers opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter when Nichols made a pair of free throws.
EBF battled back, getting within 34-27 on a free throw by Aidan Yates, who scored 16 points in the contest. However, the Panthers closed on a 10-2 run to take a 44-29 lead at the break.
Knoxville started to pull away in the third quarter, with another three-point play by Nichols making it 58-40 with just under three minutes to go. Olson then hit back-to-back shots in the lane to give the Panthers a seemingly insurmountable 64-40 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Kalen Walker also had 16 points for the Rockets, while Ethan Davis added 10. Olson had 10 for the Panthers, eight in the second half.
The Rockets close the 2019 portion of the season today at Oskaloosa.