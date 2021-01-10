SIGOURNEY – Bo Schmidt hit a 3-pointer to give the Sigourney a lead right out of the blocks.
Before the Savages knew it, the lead was 5-1 against the Pekin boys basketball team, making an early bid for an upset in the Backyard Brawl.
From there, it was all Panthers. One night removed from a 71-20 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win at Lone Tree, Pekin scored the final 19 points of the first quarter and never looked back winning 73-36 on Saturday at Sigourney.
The first quarter signaled the dominance of the contest. Six Panthers contributed to the scoring in the first quarter.
"Eight of our nine main players scored during the contest," quipped Panther skipper John Swanson. "I was happy to see nine of our players get quality time."
Pekin senior Brayden Sobaski chipped in with eight points during the second frame and senior Cael Lyle added six, all within the final six minutes of the first half. The Panthers held a commanding 39-12 lead over the Savages after the first half of play.
"It's challenging to avoid getting into an uncontrolled offense and one-on-one play when two teams are mismatched," reflected Swanson, "I felt like we kept our composure and played in a consistent manner."
Panther guard Brady Millikin hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the third quarter as the Panthers kept their focus. Sobaski would also add nine points during the third frame as the visitors put 24 points on the board during the period, as they raced to a 63-22 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
Sigourney would manage to outscore the Panthers in the final quarter of play 14-10 on the shoulder of four 3-point goals, including three by junior Ethan Shifflet.
Sobaski led the Panthers is scoring with 19 points, followed by Cael Lyle with 17, Chandler Stull with 11 and Millikin with 10 points. Brock Long led the Panthers with five rebounds, while Lyle and Benjamin Ehret added four.
Levi Crawford led the Sigourney club in scoring with 11 points on the night. Sobaski added eight rebounds and five assists.
Brock Long led Pekin in Friday's win at Lone Tree with 19 points and five steals. Stull added 18 points while Lyle and Millkin each scored 12 with Lyle grabbing eight rebounds and Millikin dishing out eight assts.
Pekin (9-1, 7-1) travels to Winfield-Mount Union before hosting Mediapolis on Friday as the Panthers continue their quest to win the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division title.
"We need to win to stay in contention for a conference title," Swanson said.
Sigourney (3-6) returns to South Iowa Cedar League action with games this week against BGM and Lynnville-Sully.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Pekin 20 19 24 10 73
Sigourney 5 7 10 14 36