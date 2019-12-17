PEKIN — John Swanson has history on his mind this season. Lone Tree appeared to be on the verge of making that history very hard to achieve.
Down by as many as eight points early in the second quarter, the Pekin boys basketball team made a run that turned the game around in a key early-season clash for the defending Southeast Iowa Superconference North champions. The Panthers racked up 15 straight points, turning a 22-14 deficit into a 37-26 halftime lead and, eventually, into a 66-45 win over Lone Tree.
The Lions entered the night as the only SEISC North team without a conference loss. After taking a 68-54 loss at Hillcrest Academy on Friday, Pekin needed to win Tuesday’s game to avoid falling two games out of first place in the loss column.
“When you factor in all the tiebreakers now, I think we’re right back at the top of the conference standings,” Pekin junior Brady Millikin said. “Lone Tree has a lot of seniors. Hillcrest Academy will always be good. Highland always has talent. There’s a lot of talent all around the conference. We’re in the mix and we plan to be on top the rest of the season.”
Pekin (5-1, 5-1 SEI North) is hoping to write a similar script to last season when the Panthers were knocked off by Highland, 61-50, in just their third overall game last season. Pekin didn’t lose another conference game, winning the SEISC North title by two games over Mediapolis with a 12-1 record.
Now, after losing in the fifth game of conference play, Pekin is right back on track to make a run at program history.
“We’ve never won consecutive outright SEISC North titles before,” Swanson said. “Going into the holiday break, we’re right back where we want to be. We didn’t lose a conference game at home in 2019. That’s a great way to try and win this conference is to take care of business on your home floor.
“We knew we were going to have a good fight on our hands with Lone Tree. The first one goes to us.”
Lone Tree (5-2, 3-1 SEI North) appeared poised to become the first team since IMS (now Hillcrest Academy) on Feb. 1, 2018 to win at Pekin in conference play. Keegan Edwards scored 12 points in the opening half as the Lions snapped a 12-12 tie with a strong start to the second quarter, forcing Swanson to burn a timeout to avoid letting the game get out of hand.
“It just seemed to get the guys reset,” Swanson said. “We didn’t really talk about anything huge. We just told the guys to refocus and do what we set out to do.”
Lone Tree managed just four more points in the first half. Millikin and Brock Long paced the Panthers, scoring 10 points apiece in the opening 16 minutes as Pekin regain the lead and stretched it out, scoring 15 of the final 19 points in the half to open a 37-26 halftime advantage.
“We came out really energized, but we may have been a little too excited at the start,” Millikin said. “Shots just were not falling early on. We just went through the motions too fast. We just needed to slow ourselves down.”
Pekin prevented any more shifts in momentum in the second half, scoring eight straight points after the opening basket of the third quarter was hit by Lone Tree senior Cale Yoder. Nick Tschudy collected a steal and broke away for a Pekin layup. Dayne Eckley scored inside, blocked a shot after committing a turnover and found Millikin for the first of back-to-back field goals for the Panther junior. Cael Lyle added seven points off the bench in the final 16 minutes, all helping Pekin outscore Lone Tree 29-19 in the second half.
“We’ll always play hard on defense, but I think we have so much talent coming off our bench that the offense will come naturally,” Millikin said. “If we continue to develop our roles throughout the season, we’ll be a dangerous team come February and March.”
Millikin led all scorers with 17 points in the Pekin win. Edwards finished with 16 points for Lone Tree while Yoder added 13. The Panthers head to Louisa-Muscatine on Friday for the final game before the holiday break.