DES MOINES – Things were looking good for most of the first half Tuesday night for the Ottumwa boys basketball team in the CIML Metro conference opener at Des Moines North.
Led by a balanced attack from Trae Swartz and Adam Greiner helped the Bulldogs open a 24-11 lead against the Polar Bears. After a 15-4 run to end the first half, North outscored Ottumwa 22-8 in the third quarter that helped clinch a 63-56 win in the team's season opener.
Tuesday marked the official return to competition for all Des Moines Public Schools. North, Roosevelt, East, Lincoln and Hoover had been unable to participate in any extra-curricular activities as the schools had been participating in virtual learning due to increased rates of COVID-19 in Polk County.
North was paced by a trio of senior guards, led by a 20-point effort from Diondre Taylor. Tharon Locure added 16 points for the Polar Bears (1-0, 1-0 CIML Metro) while Deavin Hilson added 15 points in the win.
Trae Swartz led the Bulldogs, scoring a game-high 22 points in the conference opener. Adam Greiner added 19 points as Ottumwa (4-3, 0-1 CIML Metro) got as close as six late in the contest.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back in their second CIML Metro contest of the week. Ottumwa will head to Des Moines Lincoln on Friday, the fourth of seven consecutive road games for the team.