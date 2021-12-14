WEST DES MOINES – Despite a fantastic finish to a career night by sophomore Rahsha Pope, the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team could not overcome a slow start at 10th-ranked (4A) West Des Moines Valley.
The Tigers (4-1) never looked back after jumping out to a 21-4 lead, winning 73-52 over the Bulldogs on Tuesday night in a CIML crossover clash. Eli Raridon led a balanced scoring effort for Valley with 15 points while freshman Kiki Deng added 14 points, handing the Bulldogs their second straight loss.
Pope, however, finished with a flourish scoring 16 of his game-high and career-high 24 points over the final eight minutes. Ottumwa outscored Valley 24-16 in the fourth quarter, a period that started with Pope starting hot against the several Tiger starters.
Ottumwa (1-2) will look to snap a two-game losing streak at Des Moines Hoover in CIML Metro conference action on Friday.