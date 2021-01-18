KEOSAUQUA — Van Buren County seemed to have an answer for every challenge issued in the first half by the Davis County boys basketball team on Saturday.
When the second half began, the winless Warriors ran out of answers. Noah Zmolek and Dalton Reeves each scored a game-high 25 points, dominating in the paint to power the Mustangs to a 65-48 non-conference road win on Saturday.
"We've kind of motivated ourselves from our past experiences," Zmolek said. "We've got an older team this year. We're trying to take charge and we're coming out to play."
The Mustangs could not recover from a poor first half less than 24 hours earlier, falling in South Central Conference play at home to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont as the Rockets won 58-45 despite Davis County cutting a 13-point deficit all the way down to 44-41 in the fourth quarter. While Davis County didn't face that type of deficit on Saturday, the Mustangs did head into the half trailing for the second consecutive night after seeing a 9-2 lead in the first quarter erased by an 11-1 run by the Warriors.
Reeves regained the lead for Davis County by hitting two of three free throws after being fouled on a desperation shot at the end of the first quarter. The Mustangs built the lead back up to 23-17 in the second quarter before Van Buren County again responded, scoring 11 straight points on the way to building a 31-27 lead in the final minute of the first half.
"As a team, we're not usually very good in the first half," Zmolek said. "In the second half, we seem to get more fired up. It kind of hits us in the locker room that we need to get our stuff together. We need to communicate. Our energy needs to be brought up. We need to work more as a team together."
That execution and energy reached its peak for the Mustangs in the third quarter as Davis County (7-5) dominated in the post, feeding Zmolek and Reeves early and often. After Zmolek erased Van Buren County's slim halftime lead on the first possession of the second half, Reeves scored inside while being fouled on what proved to be the second of three straight conventional three-point play opportunities.
Zmolek scored nine of Davis County's 18 points in the third quarter, all coming in the post, while Reeves added five points. Van Buren County, meanwhile, answered with just one field goal in the third quarter as Lane Davis converted his own three-point play with 3:08 to go, cutting Davis County's 12-point lead down to 43-34.
"Execution on the offensive end is what this game came down to," Van Buren County head boys basketball coach Fred Parsons said. "Fouls also changed the complexion of the game. We fouled too much and had to break up our line-up."
Reeves polished off the win for the Mustangs by scoring 11 points in the fourth, including seven straight at one point that opened a 61-38 lead for Davis County. Jackson Manning led Van Buren County (0-11) with 17 points as the Warriors lost a lead in the second half for the second time in three games.
"Basically, the same thing happens all the time. When you don't execute your offense properly, that puts pressure on your defense," Parsons said. "Davis County did a good job of getting their bigger guys on the blocks. If they didn't make the shots, we fouled them and they made their free throws. They took advantage of our weakness. We struggled to get in front of their big guys. If you can handle their big guys, you give yourself a chance to win."