OTTUMWA — For three hours on Wednesday, fans that came out to Evans Middle School Gymnasium enjoyed a sneak peak of what could be a very entertaining year for area high school boys basketball.
Ottumwa, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Pekin raced up and down the renovated hardwood during a trio of 40-minute scrimmages that featured fast breaks, explosive drives and more than few slam dunks. While the area teams will likely make some adjustments once the regular season starts, Neil Hartz feels the up-tempo pace is a good example of what to expect from the Ottumwa Bulldogs heading into a new-look 2021-22 season.
"We're going to defend, rebound and run," Hartz said. "We're going to play defense like crazy, get stops and go find easy buckets on the other end.
"People are going to underestimate us early, but by the time we get to January, people are going to think we're for real."
The Bulldogs rode a seven-game winning streak to a top-10 ranking by the end of last season, finishing off a 16-6 season with a 4A substate semifinal round loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Ottumwa is replacing seven seniors, including five starters, that were a large part of helping Hartz win 29 of his first 45 games over the past two seasons as Bulldog head boys basketball coach.
Adam Greiner, the only returning player with any starting experience, joins his head coach in believing the winning days of the Bulldogs are far from over. Greiner played some his best basketball at the end of last season, ultimately finishing second to Trae Swartz in scoring average racking up 12.8 points per game as a junior.
The players around him might change, but Greiner feels like it'll be a change for the best going into his senior season.
"It's a process. We've got nine or 10 new guys that are coming in and are learning quicker than we've expected them to," Greiner said. "We're running, we're defending and we're rebounding. Those are our three main things.
"I feel like we can play a little faster. We're well conditioned. Even in the second half of the two scrimmages, guys were still pushing it. With 10 minutes left, we were still running the floor. We definitely have a much quicker team and we're definitely going to push the pace this year."
Like Ottumwa, Pekin will have to replace talented seniors that have helped establish recent success. Five seniors helped lead the Panthers to four straight Southeast Iowa Superconference north division titles, a district champion in 2019 and 64 wins in the past 85 games under the guidance of head coach John Swanson.
"I don't think that, from an athletic standpoint, the drop off is going to be that huge. The drop off in experience is going to be a large gap that we're going to have to overcome," Swanson said. "We just need to find the things to fill in those gaps as the season goes along."
Both Ottumwa and Pekin will have to overcome scheduling quirks that will provide a couple of different obstacles for the winning programs. Ottumwa has a bye week at the very start of the season, keeping the Bulldogs from opening the season on Dec. 6 at Fairfield, facing a Trojan team that will be playing its third game at that point, and will be going without a week off through the final two months of the season.
"There's a couple weeks in January where we play Monday, Tuesday and Friday," Hartz said. "We want to play up-tempo, but we may have to slow it down at that point so we don't run ourselves into the ground by February."
Pekin, meanwhile, will not play its home opener until a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contest against Hillcrest Academy on Dec. 17. That will be the sixth overall game of the season for the Panthers with seven of the first eight games this season being played on the road for Swanson's squad.
"I look for us to be playing our best basketball by mid to late-January," Swanson said. "We can be a team like we've been in the past that has found success. It'll just be a question of this year when we get there, but we do have the right passes. It's just a matter of getting the right five pieces to fit together as one."
EBF showcased some incredible promise on Wednesday, featuring multiple players that can play above the rim. Brooks Moore, Ethan Davis, Karic Stout and Lute Judy give the Rockets four players standing between 6-5 and 6-7 all of whom proved during scrimmages against the Panthers and Bulldogs they can dunk the basketball home on one end and swat away shots on the other end.
"We're still trying to figure out things defensively. That's what our point of emphasis is right now," EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. "Getting the guys to be more disciplined is the key right now. Those dunks in a pick-up game are nice, but those opportunities don't come as much in a regular game. You have to concentrate on ball movement, hitting the outside shot and playing consistent offense. We're getting there.
"I think we're ready to go. We just have to continue to work at stopping dribble-drive penetration. Ethan is going to be solid at the post position. The other guys just have to develop around him to be consistent. We've set high expectations going all the way back to last year, but with high expectations come huge responsibilities."