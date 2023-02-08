OTTUMWA — There have been times this season when it seems like the Ottumwa boys basketball team couldn't buy a break.
How else do you explain a team coming into Evans Middle School Gymnasium shooting just over 28 percent from 3-pointer territory on the season and seemingly hitting every deep shot put up against the Bulldogs?
Des Moines Lincoln, entering the night averaging just over seven made 3-pointers a game, sank seven of their first nine 3-point attempts during a 25-point first quarter setting the tone for a 79-58 Iowa Alliance conference win over Ottumwa. The Railsplitters finished the night hitting 16 of 31 attempts from 3-point territory, hitting 52 percent as a team from the field in the contest.
"You can't win when teams shoot like that," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "They got too deep in the lane and we had to help too deep at times, but on some of those shots we were there defensively. We closed out and they still hit them."
The first quarter put Ottumwa in a deficit that proved to be too much to overcome. The Bulldogs shot over 50 percent from the field as a team and played competitively over the final three quarters, but could never get closer than 16 points as Lincoln continued to answer Ottumwa basket for basket.
"When a team makes 16 3-pointers in a game, it's hard to beat them," Hartz said. "Most of the shots they made were from 3-point range. It just seems like everyone shoots well against us."
To Hartz's point, seven of Ottumwa's last 10 opponents have shot over 50 percent from the field against the Bulldogs. Lincoln, however, took it to another level making 12 of 17 shots from 3-point range in the first half building a 46-27 halftime lead.
"Every time we might get a stop and get a basket, it seemed like they'd just come right down and sink a 3-pointer a few seconds later," Ottumwa senior Carter Thompson said. "It just felt like they weren't missing all night. I've never seen a team shoot that well before."
Thompson did his part to give Ottumwa any hope heading into the second half, scoring nine of his career-high 11 points in the second quarter. Entering the night hitting 16 of 49 shots from the field for the season, Thompson went 5-8 from the field on Tuesday in a much-needed confidence building for the OHS senior.
"I kept gaining a little bit more confidence with every shot," Thompson said. "They kept doubling Trae (Brown) and he kept making good passes to me."
With Thompson stepping up, Brown found openings to finish the night with a team-leading 16 points while grabbing seven rebounds, three steals, one block and three assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Shakur Pope added 12 points and three steals as Ottumwa continued to match Lincoln over the final 16 minutes.
"My biggest thing right now is figuring out how to start games better," Hartz said. "We can't get ourselves in a hole too early. It seems like we play teams straight up after we put ourselves behind. If you take out the first quarter, I was proud of all of our guys. Carter hit some big shots. Tanner (Schark) made some big passes and we got some quality looks inside.
"The biggest thing for us is that we have to keep teams below 60 points. We've only scored over 60 points twice. When a team scores 48 points from 3-point range, however, that's tough to do."
Trovary Cavil scored a game-high 22 points for the Railsplitters (9-9, 6-3 Iowa Alliance), one of six players in the game to reach double figures. Kyrell Moore added 18 points while Deng Gai scored 16 for Lincoln.
Ottumwa (4-14, 2-5 Iowa Alliance) heads to Des Moines East on Friday to begin a stretch of three games in five nights to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs host Mason City next Monday night before heading to Fort Madison looking to build momentum for postseason play.
"The kids are fighting hard. They're not giving up and we've got a chance to get on a roll heading into substate," Hartz said. "I asked the seniors after the game how they wanted to write the end to their final high school basketball season. We could win three in a row and see what happens in the postseason. Take the record out of the equation. You write your own ending at this point.
"If we can win these next three games, everyone starts 0-0 in the postseason, but we'd have momentum on our side," Thompson added. "If we can get on a roll, who knows what can happen."
