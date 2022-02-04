OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa boys basketball team appeared on the verge of snatching the hopes of an outright CIML Metro conference title right out of the hands of Des Moines Lincoln on Friday night.
Trovary Cavil, however, put those championship hopes right back in the hands of the Railsplitters. The Lincoln sophomore scored a game-high 27 points, including six in a row in less than a minute to erase Ottumwa's 52-46 fourth quarter lead before sinking four free throws in the final two minutes as Lincoln clinched at least a share of the Metro title with a 64-57 win at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Friday night.
"It just felt like it was about time for me to take over the game," Cavil said. "It's big for me. I've never won a conference title, but this is just my second year playing. Two years ago, our team won it. I'm glad I could help our team do the same thing."
Ottumwa, however, had their sights set on continuing a recent trend of avenging earlier-season Metro losses having already gained season splits with Des Moines East and Des Moines Hoover by winning rematches with the Scarlets and Huskies. The win secured by Ottumwa against Hoover at Evans Gym allowed Lincoln to enter Friday's game with a one-game lead in the Metro standings over the Huskies.
Allen Cook led Ottumwa with 15 points, sinking five shots from 3-point range including back-to-back long-range bombs that put the Bulldogs up 13-8 late in the first quarter. Lincoln responded with a 10-0 run of their own, carrying an 18-13 lead into the second quarter, before Ottumwa answered back avoiding the same slow starts that have plagued the Bulldogs over the past four games.
"When I hit that first 3-pointer, it seems like my teammates start looking for me more and do a good job finding me when I'm open," Cook said. "I can usually help get something going for us if I can hit a couple of early shots."
The teams would continue to trade swings of momentum in a game that would ultimately feature 13 lead changes, with 10 coming in the first half. The third quarter saw each team establish its largest lead with Cavil racking up seven straight points early in the third quarter, helping Lincoln open a 36-29 lead, before Ottumwa responded by scoring 11 of the next 13 points including 3-pointers from Armani Robinson, Cook and Adam Greiner.
Mason Young snapped a tie by scoring inside late in the third quarter, helping Ottumwa carry a 45-41 lead into the fourth. Young finished the night with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals, one block, one bruised lip and two bandages wrapped around his elbow and knee the stop the bleeding from a pair of cuts suffered while battling the Railsplitters for the ball.
"They definitely had the height advantage, so it was hard battling in the paint sometimes," Young said. "When you get in there, you just try to give it your all. That's what I try to do every time. I don't really have a lot of regard for my body in those situations. As long as we've got the ball, I'm good."
Ottumwa appeared to have control of a huge conference win after Cale Leonard sank a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner with five minutes left, giving Ottumwa a 52-46 lead. That lead was gone minute later as Cavil drew a foul, sank two free throws, collected a defensive rebound, pulled up for a transition jumper and scored off a steal by D'Angelo Olson to tie the game at 52-52.
"He's just such a tough match-up because of his speed," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said of Cavil. "The goal is to try and keep him out of the paint. He's just so fast that he'll find a way to get in there even when you're trying to take it away."
Ottumwa erased a four-point Lincoln lead late in the fourth quarter, tying the game on a pair of free throws set up by Young's sixth steal of the game with 2:44 left. Cook missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left, resulting in a defensive rebound and foul drawn by Cavil leading to a pair of tiebreaking free throws.
"There were some shots that just wouldn't fall that I wish I could get back," Cook said. "I've been shooting the ball a lot better since the start of the season, when it seemed like I couldn't make anything, but there were still a few shots I needed to hit late that just wouldn't fall."
Greiner matched Young with 12 points in the loss. Two late turnovers, two missed free throws and three shots from 3-point range that were blocked by the Railsplitters kept Ottumwa from being able to catch Lincoln (10-6, 8-1 CIML Metro) in the final minute.
Ottumwa (6-12, 4-5 CIML Metro) returns to the court at Evans Gym on Monday night to host Mount Pleasant in non-conference action.