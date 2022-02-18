RUNNELS – Riley Edwards scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally Southeast Polk in the final game of the regular season, and a preview of the postseason opener for both the Rams and Ottumwa boys basketball teams on Friday.
After being shutout in the third quarter by the Bulldogs, Southeast Polk rallied back in the final eight minutes outscoring Ottumwa 24-10 in the fourth to earn a 55-43 win in the final regular-season CIML meeting between the schools. The two teams will meet on the same floor at Southeast Polk on Monday to open Class 4A substate tournament play.
Lincoln Cantrall added 16 points for the Rams, who end the regular season with an overall record of 6-15. Adam Greiner led Ottumwa (7-15) in the loss with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double while Mason Young finished a point shy of his double-double for the Bulldogs with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.