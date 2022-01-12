EDDYVILLE — Brooks Moore only knows one way to win a South Central Conference basketball title.
The right way. The way his older brother, Trey, and his Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammates won it.
"The only way I've ever seen it done is to go undefeated," Moore said. "My brother went through and did it. I want to experience the same thing with my teammates."
Moore helped EBF take a big step in winning the SCC boys basketball title for the third time in five years, scoring 22 points on Tuesday in a 59-43 win over Albia. The win gives EBF a two-game conference lead over the Blue Demons and Clarke, giving the Rockets a 7-0 conference record, five conference wins away from completing a perfect run to the SCC title matching the championship runs of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Rocket squads that won 25 consecutive conference games at one point.
"We've still got a long way to go, but I like the position we're in," said EBF head coach Travis Stout, who guided those two Rocket teams to undefeated conference titles. "You just know that, when Albia and EBF play, you can throw records out the window. It's such a good rivalry. Coach (Kevin) Archer is such a good coach. Albia plays such good defense. We knew it was going to be a tough ballgame.
"It makes it more interesting when the records are what they were for both of us coming into this one."
Separated by a single game at the top of the SCC standings, Albia and EBF were just as close for most of the night on the court. The Blue Demons rallied from a 17-7 deficit early in the second quarter, taking a 25-24 halftime lead after Drew Chance sank a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of the period.
"I really liked how we were playing defensively," Archer said. "I was proud of my guys. We did a lot of really good things and played our hearts out. At the end of the day, if your guys play hard and follow the game plan, I don't know what else you can really ask."
The third quarter would see the Rockets and Blue Demons battle back and forth, exchanging six lead changes as several players stepped up to hit big shots. Carsen Wade stepped up to hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers for EBF, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the period.
"He was a big deal. He might have even been the difference," Archer said of Wade. "He was knocking down shots when they needed him to."
Moore have had more points and Wade might have came up with the biggest shots, but Ethan Davis might have made the biggest impact on the game that may ultimately decide the SCC boys basketball title. EBF's all-conference senior standout came up with one of his biggest all-around games, producing a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists by sticking to a simple philosophy.
"I just want to contribute to this team any way I can to help us be successful," Davis said. "Helping the team is way more important than scoring 30 points and losing. I just want to win. I don't care what my stats are as long as we win. I want to win a conference title and try to make it to state in my senior year."
Fittingly, Davis had the ball in his hands at center court as time expired. It was Davis that routinely had the ball in his hands with the game, and potential conference title, on the line scoring or assisting on seven of EBF's eight field goals in the fourth quarter as the Rockets used a 15-0 run over a four-minute stretch to open a 53-39 lead with 3:46 left.
"The point of emphasis was to get the ball to Ethan," Stout said. "Not only can he score inside, he's unselfish. That was the match-up we had to go to. It's very special to have a player with the mindset of Ethan. He wants to win and he makes his teammates better. If guys will work hard and cut when he has the ball in his hands, he's going to reward them. He did that down the stretch. It was fun to watch."
C.J. Ratliff led Albia with 15 points. Chance finished with 11 points and a team-leading six assists for the Blue Demons.
EBF (8-2) will continue their pursuit of an SCC title, and potential SCC perfection, on Friday at home against Davis County. Albia (6-6, 5-2 SCC) will look to bounce back in a conference clash at home Friday against Chariton.