BLOOMFIELD — Travis Stout may not have had time to make the left-handed signal normally reserved for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren.
Still, with the game on the line, it was Jared McCrea that the head coach of the EBF boys basketball team called on to close out Davis County on the hardwood.
McCrea, an all-district and all-Courier ace pitcher for the Rocket baseball team, closed out the Mustangs in the final five minutes of a South Central Conference boys basketball battle. Rather than three strikes across home plate, McCrea delivered four baskets in the paint during a 14-4 closing run to a 58-45 EBF win.
"Jared played extremely well. We kind of switched things around to give him more opportunities down on the block," Stout said. "He had two great practices coming into this. It was really good to see him have a good game. He's a hard-working kid."
McCrea finished with a team-high 15 points, making all seven shots from the field. After stopping a sudden 6-0 run by the Mustangs by scoring a transition lay-up, McCrea got the ball on three consecutive possessions scoring twice on drives to the basket before getting a feed from Thane Alexander in transition, giving the Rockets a 54-41 lead late in the fourth quarter.
"We run fast. We go fast up and down the court," McCrea said. "When they were pressing us, we were opening up the court. It opened people up. I just happened to be that guy that was open."
It's not the first time McCrea has come through to close out the Mustangs. This past summer, McCrea clinched an 11-8 win in baseball against Davis County throwing a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts to clinch EBF's 12th win on the diamond.
"I'm a baseball player that happens to play basketball," McCrea joked. "This doesn't happen often. In fact, it hasn't happened lately. After scoring 15 points tonight, maybe it will change how people view us."
Noah Zmolek and Dalton Reeves did their best to try and rally the Mustangs after a stagnant first half. Davis County hit just four field goals in the opening 16 minutes and trailed 27-17 at halftime before getting within 44-41 after a putback by Reeves off a missed free throw by Alex Lynch.
Zmolek led all scorers with 19 points while Reeves added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Combined, the Davis County teammates were responsible for 30 of the team's 45 points and 21 of the 28 rebounds collected by the Mustangs.
"We missed a lot of opportunities in the paint. They (EBF) did a good job on us defensively," Davis County head coach Jamie Cason said. "We weren't cutting like we should be. We were just kind of standing and watching at times."
Davis County (6-5, 4-3 SCC) finally made a move at the end of the third quarter. Lynch buried the first 3-pointer for the Mustangs before Reeves beat the buzzer in the paint for two more points, cutting EBF's lead to 42-35 heading into the fourth.
After Ethan Davis scored for the Rockets on a feed from Brooks Moore, Caedyn Glosser sank Davis County's second 3-pointer. Lynch followed with a free throw as the Mustangs began to attack the paint with Reeves scoring while being fouled on the put back, cutting EBF's lead to three.
Reeves could not bring Davis County any closer, missing his own free throw. EBF got the rebound, broke the Mustang press and found McCrea to extend the lead in a matter of seconds.
"We knew it was going to be tough. Coach Cason is a great coach and had those guys ready to play," Stout said. "We knew we were going to be in for a battle."
Ethan Davis added 12 points for the Rockets while hauling in eight rebounds. Alexander finished off a fantastic floor game with four points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
EBF (4-4, 4-3 SCC) is right back on the floor Saturday hosting Keokuk before welcoming in Ankeny Christian Academy on Monday and Clarke on Tuesday. Davis County will head to Keosauqua on Saturday to face Van Buren County.