PELLA – Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont never looked back after scoring the first seven points of Thursday night's Class 2A, District 13 semifinal battle with South Central Conference rival Albia.
EBF pulled away in the second half, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to put away a 65-47 win over the Blue Demons. Ethan Davis, who reached 1,000 career points last week, led the Rockets with 17 points in the postseason victory.
"We came out aggressive offensively and defensively to start the game," EBF head boys basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We gambled too much on defense late in the second quarter and Albia took advantage of it to close the gap. We were able to get points in transition in the fourth quarter and attacked the basket more. That resulted in getting to the free throw line more."
Brooks Moore added 16 points for the Rockets while Jesse Cornelison scored 15. Drew Chance led Albia with 13 points while Garin Grinstead scored 10.
The Blue Demons (12-11) got as close as four late in the first half, cutting EBF's lead to 25-21 entering the final minute of the second quarter. Albia sank eight 3-pointers as six different players drilled shots from beyond the arc in the contest.
"EBF was the more physical team, got us down early and we were able to completely come back," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "We made a couple of runs, but EBF countered.
"My group of seniors are some of the most unselfish kids that I've ever had the privilege to coach. All those guys put the team first and all of them were part of our program for the right reasons. I've been really fortunate to coach them."
EBF (19-2) will face Pella Christian (16-6) on Tuesday in Oskaloosa for the 2A, District 13 championship. Pella Christian handed EBF a 69-50 loss back on Dec. 21.
"Pella Christian is a solid card and play a tough schedule," Stout said. "We are excited to have another opportunity to play them."