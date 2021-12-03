ALBIA — EBF's head coach Travis Stout knew they would have to contain Albia's scoring leader, Drew Chance in the South Central Conference opener for both teams Friday night. "In the second half, we played a couple of different defenses because we knew we had to contain Drew Chance," noted Stout. Albia came in the game with two non-conference games under their belt, while the EBF had not played an official game.
Chance would put the first points on the scoreboard, hitting 3-pointer a minute into the contest. The teams exchanged baskets during the first quarter, with Chance twisting and spinning down the middle of the paint at the buzzer to hit a lay-up as the period ended with Albia trailing 16-14. The second frame would see the momentum swing to the home team as they opened the quarter with six consecutive points as CJ Ratliff scored on a break-away layup to give Albia a two point lead and senior Pence Jackson's soft hook shot pushed the Blue Demons to a four point lead. Jackson's six point during the quarter would help Albia take a 26-24 lead to the locker room at halftime.
The Rocket's Brooks Moore would set the tone for the third quarter on a power dunk to open the frame, tying the game. The combination of scoring the first eight points, and keeping the home squad scoreless until the 3:50 mark on the clock proved to be the game changer. "We have to fix some things offensively," noted the Blue Demon's head coach, Kevin Archer after the game. EBF's Carson Wade would score seven points during the quarter as the Rockets outscored the Albia 15-8 to open a 39-34 lead for the visitors as the two teams squared off in the final quarter of play.
Seven points by Albia senior, CJ Ratliff was not enough to offset an 18 point offensive performance by the visitors in the final frame. "I loved the way we finished," assessed Stout, " we got the defensive stops we needed, and we were good in the transition game."
Each team finished with three players in double figures in the scoring column. Albia's Drew Chance led all score's with 19 points, followed by Ratliff with 14 and Jackson Pence with 13 for the Blue Demons. Chance led the Albia squad in rebounds with 11, followed by Pence with nine caroms. The Scoring leaders for the Rockets were post player Ethan Davis with 17, followed by Wade with 15 and Moore with 13 points.
Next up for Albia (1-2, 0-1) is Chariton as the Blue Demons go on the road on Tuesday, December 7th for a girls' and boys' SCC doubleheader. EBF
(1-0/1-0) travels to Bloomfield to take on Davis County in a girls' and boys' twin bill in conference action. "We will have to deal with Davis County's Daulton Reeves, he's a kid who can hit the 3's", noted Stout.