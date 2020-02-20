ALBIA — Almost 11 full weeks had passed since Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont walked into Albia to open the 2019-20 boys basketball season.
It appeared after one half that EBF’s season would end in that same gym on Thursday. The Rockets, however, are not the same team that lost by 23 points to the Blue Demons in that season opener.
Ethan Davis scored 14 points, hauled in 12 rebounds and collected six huge steals as the Rockets turned the tables on one South Central Conference rival Thursday night in the Class 2A, District 11 semifinals. EBF erased a 13-point deficit, winning the third meeting of the year with Chariton 57-53, advancing to the program’s fourth straight district championship game.
“The first time we were in this gym, it was a disaster for us,” EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. “The guys have grown a tremendous amount since that first game. It was nice to come back here and play well in this gym.”
EBF, 9-13 on the season, will get a chance at revenge against the team that handed the Rockets that 65-43 loss back on Dec. 6. Albia (17-3) will face EBF for the third time this season in the 2A, District 11 final, the second time in three years the Highway 5 rivals have faced off with a trip to a substate final on the line.
“We don’t care who we play. All we care about is having a game on Tuesday to prepare for,” Stout said.
It didn’t look like EBF would have that chance in the first half. Jackson Curnutte scored 13 points, including eight in the first quarter, as the Chargers forced six turnovers against the Rockets in the opening eight minutes building a 13-6 lead after one quarter and a 28-15 lead late in the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Hunter Koehn and Will Swarthout kicking off an 8-0 Charger run.
“They came out and were very physical in the first half,” Stout said of Chariton. “They dominated the boards and really limited what we could do offensively. I thought they out-toughed us. That was the challenge at halftime, to go out and out-tough them.”
The Rockets turned the game around defensively, a tone set by an early steal from Aiden Yates that led to free throws pulling EBF within 34-25. Davis then collected the first of four steals that led to Rocket points as EBF failed to yield a pass into the paint with a hand tipping the basketball first.
“I just tried to get to the right spot to get the basketball,” Davis said. “It’s all about reading Curnutte. If you can stop the drive and stop the looks from 3, you can win the game.”
EBF would take the lead into the fourth quarter on a tiebreaking free throw by Kalen Walker in the final seconds of the third. The Rockets and Chargers briefly exchanged the lead in the early minutes of the final period. Chariton twice caught EBF at 46-46 and 48-48 with 5:20 left after Davis, searching for a defensive rebound, accidentally tipped the ball back in his own basket.
Earlier in the season, that might have derailed the Rockets. Davis got the ball out of a timeout on the next EBF possession and scored inside, putting EBF ahead for good.
“I needed to avenge my mistake. I needed to get the basket back for us,” Davis said. “We just played harder than we have in any other game. We just played big in the big situations.”
The lay-up by Davis keyed a 9-3 run in the final five minutes, giving the Rockets a 57-51 lead. Lance Wallace kept Chariton (14-9) alive with a 3-pointer, but Curnutte missed twice in the final minute including a deep potential game-tying 3-pointer. Walker capped EBF’s fourth win in five games, sinking the clinching free throw with 24.3 seconds left.
“We came into this season expecting to be a high-class team. It’s just the culture of our program,” Walker said. “It was kind of a rude awakening at the beginning of the year. We knew not to get our heads down. We could still make a great season out of it.”