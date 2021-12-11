EDDYVILLE –
The EBF boys' basketball team hosted Pekin Saturday in a non-conference contest following their hard-fought win over Clarke the previous night. "I thought we played well considering we played on consecutive days," commented Rocket's skipper Travis Stout.
Rocket sophomore Brooks Moore led the EBF power surge during the first and second quarter of play, scoring nine of his first half 19 points in the first quarter and adding 10 during the second quarter. Moore would hit one 3-pointer during the first half and throw in two dunks for good measure.
The home team opened up a 21-14 first quarter lead despite Pekin's three treys. Pekin junior Luke Long hit one and senior Chandler Stull connected on two treys during the opening period.
The Rockets would open up the game for good during the second quarter of play. "They are a fast, physical team with length," noted Pekin head coach John Swanson, " we were hoping that we didn't have to play up high on the perimeter tonight," added Swanson," but they were so balanced in their attack that it gave us problems." In addition to Moore's 10 points during the second frame, Carsen Wade hit a trey and followed it up with a dunk. The EBF defense also held the Panthers off the scoreboard for the first four minutes of the second period enroute to a 44-20 halftime lead.
The Rocket's high powered offense continued to light up the gym during the final half, as senior Luke Judy threw home a dunk in the third quarter as EBF opened a 60-29 lead heading into the final frame. "It was good to see the reserves get some playing time, and a taste of success," quipped Stout. Junior Nate Roberts tossed in a hook shot and followed with two free-throws in the closing minutes of play as EBF sealed a solid 78-32 win.
Pekin (1-4/1-3) next travels to Columbus Junction to face Columbus (1-3/1-3) in a Southeast Super Conference contest on December 14th, while EBF (4-0/2-0) hosts South Central Conference opponent Knoxville (1-2/1-1) on December 14th.