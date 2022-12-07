EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Davis County are no strangers to hard-fought, tension-filled South Central Conference boys' basketball contests.
The Mustangs paid a visit to the home of the Rockets on Tuesday night hoping to battle their way to ending EBF's 13-game conference winning streak. Instead, a gang of high-flying, ball-hawking Rockets tormented the Mustangs into early submission winning 87-43 extending EBF's conference winning streak to 14 consecutive games.
"That's the best team in the conference right there," Davis County head coach Mike Bunnell said of the Rockets. "They've got the size. They've got the length. We can jump, but if you can't jump as high as they can, you can't get a board. We were a little intimidating in the post. You just have to adjust to that."
With a back line playing above the rim and a pack of quick guards digging out steals, the Rockets took charge early with a 17-5 run through the first period. Brooks Moore opened the scoring for the Rockets with a drive through the middle, but the Mustangs answered with scoring drives by Justin Matheney and Jack Bigsby for a 4-2 lead before a 15-1 response by EBF closed out a decisive opening quarter.
Jesse Cornelison got it rolling with a pair of free throws for EBF. Landon Glosser nailed a triple and a shot just inside the arc while Carsen Wade slammed home a pair of baskets.
Nathan Roberts connected on a reverse layup and Kyle Davis hit a breakaway basket at the buzzer. By the time Moore slammed home a rebound off to open the second quarter, EBF had set the tone for the night opening a 19-5 lead over the Mustangs.
Matheney and Tucker Marshall answered with buckets for the Mustangs. The Rockets responded with another big run, outscoring Davis County 19-4 to take complete control.
EBF went out to where the “Big Rocket” lives during the run, rifling home four shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Moore canned two while Cornelison and Wade each had one. From that point, the Rockets coasted into intermission with a 44 – 20 lead.
There was no letup for the Rockets in the third quarter as they out scored the Mustangs 21–14 to build a 65-34 lead. With the reserves getting plenty of playing time, Roberts became a physical force on the inside.
Sam Seddon, Noah Walker and Glosser dished out nifty feeds. Roberts finished with seven buckets and a pair of free throws for a 16-point game, including the final four baskets of the third quarter.
"We talked at halftime about working on our mentality and working on our game," Bunnell said. "From our side, we moved the ball better in the second half and got some more open looks. We also fought for more rebounds.
Moore led a balanced attack for the Rockets with 22 points, one of the 11 EBF players to contribute to the 87-point night. While Roberts chipped in with 16, Wade pounded home 10 points.
Cornelison was close to double digits for EBF with nine points, leading the team in steals with four. Moore was the rebound leader with seven and Roberts yanked down six caroms off the glass.
Sam Seddon was the assist leader with four. Glosser and Wade each dished out three dimes.
“We were very disruptive on defense,” EBF head coach Travis Stout said. "Our defense just didn’t give them many good looks at the basket as our defensive location was very good. We hammered the boards and that was a point of emphasis. We just did the things that we had to do in order to beat a good team."
The Mustangs were limited to only two double digit scorers. Matheney cashed in for 16 points and Tucker Marshall checked in with 10 points.
EBF (3-0, 2-0 SCC) heads to Cardinal on Friday night seeking a 15th straight conference win against a Comet team that earned their first-ever SCC win on Tuesday, knocking off Centerville 57-46 at Lakeview Gymnasium. Davis County (1-2, 0-2 SCC) will look to avoid a third straight conference loss on Friday as the Mustangs host Knoxville.
"EBF is huge. I'd like to have a couple of their guys," Bunnell said. "It is what it is. Knoxville plays more of our style of basketball. We've got get back to work and be ready for Friday night."
Ottumwa Courier senior sports writer Scott Jackson contributed to this story.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 87, Davis County 43
Davis County 5 15 14 9 - 43
EBF 17 27 21 22 - 87
Davis County scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts): Justin Matheney 6 4-8-16, Charlie Bigsby 0 2-4 2, Micah Carroll 3 0-0 6, Jack Bigsby 1 3-5 5, Tucker Marshall 4 1-2 10, Carter Will 2 0-1 4, Boyd Brinegar 0 0-2 0, Team 16 10-22 43. Three-point baskets (1) - Marshall 1.
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts): Noah Walker 1 1-3 3, Jesse Cornelison 3 2-2 9, Sam Seddon 1 1-2 3, Kyle Davis 2 0-0 4, Landon Glosser 3 0-0 7, Brooks Moore 10 0-1 22, Karic Stout 2 0-1 4, Jack Bunnell 2 2-2 6, Carsen Wade 4 1-2 10, Jackson Taylor 1 1-2 3, Nathan Roberts 7 2-2 16. Team 36 10-17 87. Three-point goals (5) – Moore 2, Cornelison 1, Glosser 1, Wade 1.
EBF Rebounds (33) – Moore 7, Roberts 6, Walker 4, Cornelison 3, Wade 3, Davis 2, Stout 2, Bunnell 2, Seddon 1, Glosser 1, Taylor 1, Grant LaRue 1.
EBF Steals (12) – Cornelison 4, Glosser 2, Walker 1, Seddon 1, Davis 1, Stout 1, Bunnell 1, LaRue 1.
EBF Assists (15) – Seddon 4, Glosser 3, Wade 3, Cornelison 2, Davis 2, Stout 1.
