PEKIN – No Trey Moore. No Gabe Larkin. No Wyatt Klyn.
No problem. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont isn’t about to let a little inexperience keep them from making a run at a fourth straight winning boys basketball season.
Thayne Alexander made the most of a third chance to complete a comeback Thursday night at Pekin. After having an initial lay-up waved off while being fouled, Alexander collected a loose ball after missing a potential tying free throw and drove in for what would prove to be the game-winning basket with under 10 seconds left.
The 63-62 Rocket win was clinched with 1.1 seconds left after Alexander drew an offensive foul at midcourt, wiping out a chance for Pekin junior Brady Millikin to attempt a game-winning shot. Having lost 12 seniors from a team that won 24 consecutive South Central Conference games at one point, EBF can take a winning record into the holiday break either by knocking off Knoxville at home on Friday or Oskaloosa on the road on Saturday.
Don’t think the Rockets can pull it off? Just ask 4-2 Pekin, the defending Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division champions who lost for just the third time in 14 home games under second-year head coach John Swanson.
“Our motto is against all odds because everybody is pretty much counting us out,” EBF senior Isaiah Smith said after matching Logan McCrea with a team-high 13 points on Thursday. “We have almost no varsity experience coming into the year. I knew we could step up and have a winning season. It’s been going pretty good so far.”
The Rockets have already shown plenty of resiliency, securing a pair of SCC wins over Davis County and Clarke after having the 24-game conference winning streak snapped to open the season in a 65-42 loss at Albia. EBF’s brief two-game winning streak was halted on Tuesday by a 73-39 loss to Grand View Christian, the first game in which no Rocket player reached double figures in scoring.
At the same time EBF was suffering that loss at home, Pekin was rallying for a key SEI north win over Lone Tree. It appeared all that momentum, and overall experience, would carry over to Thursday as the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead against EBF aided by three straight Rocket turnovers in the opening 90 seconds.
“Every night our guys are out on the court is a learning situation for them,” EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. “We turned the ball over way too much. Somehow, we found a way to get it done.”
The Rockets (3-2) responded by forcing the Panthers into four turnovers in five possessions, helping spark an 11-1 run that suddenly gave EBF a four-point lead. Aiden Yates beat the buzzer with a tiebreaking lay-up to give the Rockets a 15-13 lead after one quarter, but being ahead at the end required EBF to continue fighting back.
“The thing that impressed me most was when we got behind by nine points in the second half,” Stout said. “The guys stayed within the confines of what we do offensively and finding a way to get it done. You can’t get down and you can’t focus on the last play. You just have to move forward and take advantage of those opportunities when they come your way.”
Pekin used an 8-0 run early in the second half to build the aforementioned 52-43 lead in the third quarter. EBF responded again by forcing Panther turnovers and converting the steals into lay-ups with back-to-back field goals by Isaiah Smith pulling the Rockets within 52-49 by the end of the third.
Pekin refused to relinquish the lead, opening a 58-52 advantage on lay-ups from Millikin and Nick Tschudy. Kalen Walker, who matched Alexander with 12 points, drilled an open 3-point look after Millikin narrowly missed a steal at midcourt and scored on a lay-up with 4:05 left to pull EBF within 58-57.
“We had talked at length about EBF and how athletic they were. We just could not seem to get that through our guys’ heads on the court,” Swanson said. “We struggled with lead passes and overplaying things. We kind of played into their abilities, which allowed them to hang around.”
Hang around EBF did, pulling within 62-61 on a driving lay-up by Alexander with 51.9 seconds left. Tschudy missed inside, giving EBF the ball with 21.6 seconds left setting up the late drama that saw Alexander eventually turn a third chance at a go-ahead basket into his first career game winner.
“I was a little frustrated not getting the first shot to fall, but I just had to zone it out,” Alexander said. “My guys inside did a great job tipping the ball back to me after the free throw. I knew the team trusted me with the ball in my hands. I knew if I got it, I had to finish, so I put all I had into that last drive.”
Brayden Sobaski led Pekin with 19 points while Millikin finished with 14. EBF and Pekin may not have seen the last of each other as the two coaches verbally agreed to meet again next December at EBF.
“Travis and I have a good relationship. EBF is a nice program. It’s good for our kids to play against a bigger school with bigger, more physical kids than we see night to night,” Swanson said. “It’s a great match-up of two local teams. Why not keep it going?”