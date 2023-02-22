OSKALOOSA — There was plenty that led up to the final 4.5 seconds Tuesday night in the Class 2A, District 13 championship game.
Ultimately, however, those 4.5 seconds determined who would move within one of a state tournament berth. After taking and making so many shots early for Des Moines Christian, Carsen Theis took and made the biggest shot of the night sinking a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired lifting the Lions to a 55-54 win over 10th-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday at the Oskaloosa High School Gymnasium.
The Rockets, seemingly poised this season to make a run at the 2A boys state basketball tournament, saw those hopes and their 21-win season brought to end in a heartbreaking instant.
"Give them credit. They got the ball down the court quickly and found the open guy," EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. "It doesn't come down to that last shot if we don't have the turnovers that we had and all the missed free throws we had. All those things add up during the course of the game.
"Having it end like that just devastates the guys, but that's basketball."
EBF (21-3) seemed poised to overcome their mistakes on Tuesday, building a six-point lead with under four minutes left and a five-point lead with under 30 seconds to go. Karic Stout finished off a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double returning to the game with under 20 seconds left to grab a huge offensive rebound on an injured ankle setting up Brooks Moore for a pair of free throws with 11.8 seconds left giving the Rockets a 54-49 lead.
"It hurt, but the adrenaline was pumping," Karic Stout said. "I just wanted it more. I wanted to win and I wanted to get back out there to help my teammates as much as I could."
Stout came up big throughout the night for EBF, scoring the first six points of the game for the Rockets. Theis countered scoring seven points in the first quarter for Des Moines Christian, taking eight of the first Lions' first 13 shots from the field lifting DMC to a 15-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
"I'm very proud of Karic. He showed up big for us," Travis Stout said of his son. "He played his heart out."
EBF went from one being carried by one of the biggest players to one of their smallest as 5-10 junior guard Jesse Cornelison scored five of his team-leading seven first-half points in the second quarter, including a drive for a basket while being fouled during an 11-0 Rocket run. Carsen Wade closed out the run scoring on feed from Landon Glosser off a defensive rebound by Stout, giving EBF a 28-23 lead.
"We scouted everyone we thought we would play in the postseason," Travis Stout said. "The goal for these guys has been to make it to state, going all the way back to fourth grade. These guys have been working hard for it."
Stout sank a 3-pointer before Moore slammed home a dunk to open the second half, lifting EBF to an early six-point lead. Des Moines Christian, however, would answer back with 10 unanswered points to take a 37-33 lead before the Rockets responded on consecutive baskets by Cornelison to tie the game at 41-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
"The boys played so hard. They played hard enough to win," Travis Stout said. "You just don't know what to tell the kids when they work and play as hard as they did."
Des Moines Christian seemed to be out of answers in the fourth quarter as the Lions went over five minutes without scoring, allowing EBF to build a 47-41 lead on a pair of baskets inside by Karic Stout and a reverse down the baseline by Wade. Landon Craven rallied DMC with two steals, a lay-up and two free throws before Joe Clement scored inside in transition with two minutes left to tie the game for the sixth time.
Wade, playing in his final game, seemed to sink one of the biggest shots of the night drilling a 3-pointer from the corner with just over a minute left to put EBF on top 50-47. EBF got the ball back protecting the lead, but did so with Karic Stout on the bench after twisting his ankle.
"I stepped on someone's foot going up for a rebound and my ankle about touched the floor," Karic Stout said. "As soon as it happened, it was very painful."
Stout's replacement, Nathan Roberts, scored on a reverse of his own giving EBF a five-point lead. Trailing by five with 11.8 seconds left, Craven lined in a much-needed 3-pointer for the Lions with five seconds left to keep Des Moines Christian (17-6) in the game.
"They hit some big shots," Travis Stout said of the Lions. "It really just came down to a pair of big plays."
Leading by two, EBF went for the dagger on a long pass down the court to Moore. Wade's pass missed Moore slightly, leading to a travel as Moore could not stop after saving the ball from going out of bounds setting up the final possession in which two passes found Theis in the corner for the game winner.
Craven led Des Moines Christian with 18 points in the win while Theis scored 13 points for the Lions. Seaton Ingram scored 11 points and pulled in eight rebounds, helping DMC advance to face eighth-ranked AGWST in Adel on Saturday for the Class 2A, Substate 7 title.
Cornelison scored 13 points, hauled in seven rebounds and dished out seven assists for EBF before fouling out with 22.5 seconds left. Wade, one of seven Rocket seniors (Noah Walker, Sam Seddon, Kyle Davis, Grant Larue, Jackson Taylor and Roberts), scored 11 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists in his final game in EBF black and gold.
"You just don't what to tell the kids," Travis Stout said. "We were very prepared for this. Sometimes, the game of basketball has of way of telling you we're going to go in this direction. It went in the wrong direction in the end for us."
