EDDYVILLE — At this point, Thane Alexander has become something of a veteran when it comes to the experience of an Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Senior Night.
Besides already going through the honors himself both Tuesday night for the Rocket boys basketball team and this past fall for the EBF football squad, Alexander has seen many of his older siblings honored as standout EBF student athletes.
Following in the footsteps of older brother Logan and older sisters Lacey, Tasha, Tarrah and Torie, the youngest of the Alexander (at least this generation) clan showed the poise of a veteran on Tuesday in the midst of a chaotic contest with visiting Lynnville-Sully. After seeing a nine-point lead turn into a five-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, EBF responded by scoring 31 points in the final seven minutes with Alexander finding Carson Wade for a pair of critical 3-pointers in the final three minutes of an thrilling 85-72 win over the 12-win Hawks, giving EBF two wins to kick off a busy final week of the regular season.
Wade led all scorers with 22 points, draining six of eight shots from 3-point territory. Wade put the Rockets on top for good when Alexander found Wade for a deep 3-pointer with 2:53 to go and found Wade for a second straight 3-pointer with under two minute left, giving EBF sudden command of the game with a 72-66 advantage.
While Wade had the touch from the outside, Ethan Davis paced a dominant night in the paint for the Rockets with 21 points and 17 rebounds. EBF outrebounded the Hawks 55-19 and clamped down on Lynnville-Sully from the perimeter as the Hawks took 41 of their 61 field goal attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
Alexander's floor game was the highlight of Senior Night for the Rockets, who started all five seniors with Ethan Olivas, Reilly Flaig, Jared McCrea and Trey Helm opening the contest. Alexander closed the game out sinking four free throws in the final minute, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and a game-high eight assists.
Preston Rodibaugh led Lynnville-Sully (12-7) with 20 points, taking 23 shots from the field while matching Klayton Van Dyke with a team-leading four rebounds. Conner Maston added 17 points and five steals while Mason Rodibaugh matched Corder Noun-Harder with 12 points, sinking four of Lynnville-Sully's 12 made 3-point shots.
EBF (9-10) will close out a busy final week of regular-season play facing 'Eddylooksa' rival Oskaloosa on Thursday before closing out the regular season against Colfax-Mingo on Friday. The Rockets open postseason play on Monday against South Central Conference rival Davis County in a Class 2A district tournament opener.