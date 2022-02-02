EDDYVILLE – Lute Judy didn't play a minute of varsity basketball as a freshman three years ago.
As a freshman, Judy did practice with an Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys basketball squad in the midst of an incredible run. The Rockets completed a second straight perfect run to a South Central Conference championship that season with 11 seniors that helped guide EBF to 24 consecutive SCC wins and a district championship over a two-year span.
Judy remembers well the lessons he learned from those senior leaders. On Tuesday night, both Judy and fellow senior Ethan Davis put those lessons to good use as EBF polished off a third perfect SCC championship run in the past five years with a 74-25 rout of visiting Centerville, lifting the Rockets to 14-2 on the current season with a perfect 12-0 mark in conference play.
"We'd go to open gyms over the summer and those guys would just work the heck out of you all day," Judy said of the 2019 EBF senior basketball class. "We knew from that experience that hard work was how we were going to achieve something like this. It wasn't just going to be given to us.
"We would get a beating at those practices. Those seniors would continue to tell us that we had to be tough if they were going to hang with them. We got tough and we hung with them."
Davis wore some of the results of that hard work that both he and his EBF teammates put in on Tuesday to clinch a 12th consecutive conference win. While scoring a game-high 19 points in his final SCC contest, Davis had to exit the game briefly after being swatted in the nose by teammate Brooks Moore during a blocked shot from the Rocket sophomore.
Davis returned to the floor in the fourth quarter with a new jersey and cotton stuffed in his nose. That cotton would remain even as Davis donned an SCC championship t-shirt, climbed up a ladder and cut down a strand of the net the Rockets would cut down in celebration of their perfect conference championship run.
Sometimes, hard work can be painful. It was also quite gratifying.
"We played our hearts out and played like we should," Davis said. "We thought at the beginning of the season we had a really good chance of winning the conference title. We thought we might win it even if we lost one or two games. Once we got midway through the season, after beating Albia and Clarke the first time, we knew it was possible to run the table."
Davis nearly averaged a double-double in SCC games this year, averaging 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds against conference opponents. EBF not only won all 12 conference games, but dominated conference play scoring 73.3 points a game while allowing just 41.4 points to their opponents, winning each of their last four conference games by at least 31 points.
"Give our boys credit. They work extremely hard throughout the offseason and throughout the regular season," EBF head coach Travis Stout said. "When you throw a competitive nature on top of that hard work, you have a lot of success. That's what we've got with this group."
Any hope of spoiling EBF's bid for conference perfection came to an end early for Centerville as the Big Reds failed to hit a field goal in the first quarter. The Rockets came at Centerville from all angles with 11 different players scoring and 10 different players collecting either a steal of a block on the defensive end.
"It's not easy to do this in the SCC. Year in and year out, you have some tough teams and some that evolve into really good teams," Stout said. "I think what made this even more special is that we were able to get a lot of guys that don't see a lot of varsity that got to play in this game. Watching them be successful on the court is a lot of fun."
It's something of a family tradition that bonds the last three SCC championship teams for the EBF basketball program. Moore, who finished with a game-high eight assists and three blocks, is the younger brother of Trey Moore who helped lead the Rockets at point guard to those two consecutive runs to 12-0 SCC championship runs in 2018 and 2019.
For Stout, who has coached EBF to all three perfect conference seasons, family also made this season special. Karic Stout, the son of the Rocket head coach, added five points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in Tuesday's win.
"I knew these guys, if they could play up to their potential, had the chance to accomplish something like this," Travis Stout said. "This is a special group of guys. They have the ability to leave their mark on this program."
Landon Glosser added 11 points and five rebounds for the Rockets. Isaac Byrd and Alejandro Alvarado each scored seven points to lead Centerville, who exited EBF's gymnasium with a final SCC record of 3-9.
The Big Reds (3-16) will next be in action just about 15 minutes down Highway 2 at Moulton-Udell on Saturday afternoon. EBF next heads to Montezuma on Thursday night.