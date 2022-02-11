DES MOINES – Adam Greiner may go down as the boys basketball player that scored the most points in the final season of the CIML Metro conference.
That may be cold comfort for the Ottumwa senior, who scored a game-high 25 points on Friday in a 73-50 loss at Des Moines Roosevelt in the final Metro game for both teams. Roosevelt, Ottumwa, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Des Moines East and Des Moines Hoover will all be a part of the new Iowa Alliance next season.
Greiner, now with 343 total points scored this season, was the only Bulldog player to reach double figures on Friday. The Roughriders countered with a balanced attack that featured three scorers reaching double figures, led by a 21-point effort from Jaekwon Bradley.
Jamison Patton added 14 points for Roosevelt while Sam King scored 12. Roosevelt (7-11, 6-4 CIML Metro) was able to pull away in the fourth quarter after Ottumwa twice cut a 22-point Roughrider lead in half.
Ottumwa (7-13, 4-6 CIML Metro) hosts seventh-ranked (3A) Fort Madison on Tuesday night. The game will be the final home game of the season for the Bulldog boys with Greiner, Cale Leonard, Armani Robinson and Mason Young being honored on Senior Night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.