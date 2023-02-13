BUSSEY — It was opening night of boys high school basketball postseason play on Friday.
The Twin Cedars Sabers played host to the Eagles from Moulton-Udell in an opening-round contest in Class 1A, District 9. The Eagles were seeking their first win of the season and they gave a determined effort for the first seven minutes of the game.
When the Sabers began to light it up from three-point land, all the momentum went to Twin Cedars. For the second straight year, Twin Cedars brought a winless Moulton-Udell season to a close with an 83-42 postseason home win.
The Eagles managed to stay close and trailed by only 16-13 with a minute to go in the first period. Then the Sabers closed the period out with a breakaway by Jace Laird and a pair of free throws by Holden Roberts for a 20-13 lead going into the second stanza.
Twin Cedars opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to raise the score to 30-13 and that famous large lady was beginning to warm up her vocal cords. Roberts had drained a pair of three-point baskets in the first period and he rifled in two more in this surge. Kacey Clark and Laird also had breakaway baskets in this run.
But M-U battled back and cut the deficit to 37-25 at halftime. That comeback was fueled by a pair of baskets and three free throws by Braydin Shaffer and three free throws by Garrett Pace.
The Sabers blew the game open with a 21-8 run in the first six minutes of the third period. The Sabers took over the glass and kept things warm from the outside. Kail Arkema nailed a pair of triples and Dallas Smith and Daxson Powell each notched one while Kasey Clark and Gavin Clark took charge of the boards.
The Saber machine was purring nicely with a 61-37 lead heading into the final eight minutes. There was no stopping as Twin Cedars cruised into victory lane.
Roberts and Kacey Clark were the ring leaders for the 5-15 Sabers. Roberts, a freshman, rained in five treys on his way to a 25-point game and he added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Clark, a senior, also had a huge night with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Arkema, another senior, was also in double digits with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Gavin Clark yanked down six rebounds. Smith was the assist leader with five.
Shaffer used a number of athletic moves to knock down 24 points for the Eagles and he led the team in steals with three. Pace was the rebound leader with nine and he chipped in with seven points.
“We put in a new defense for this game and it took a while to settle in," Saber coach Mateo Varese said. “Once we got into the rhythm, we got things rolling.
"Our shooting was excellent, as we had 11 three-point baskets. Roberts and Kasey Clark had super nights. Roberts was 8-of-13 from the field and Clark owned the boards. We wanted to let our seniors go out at home with a big night and we did.”
The Eagles close the season at 0-21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A, District 9 Opening Round
Twin Cedars 83, Moulton-Udell 42
Moulton-Udell 13 12 12 5 - 42
Twin Cedars 20 17 24 22 - 83
Moulton-Udell scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Wyatt Foster 1 0-0 2, Garrett Pace 1 5-12 7, Braylin Shaffer 8 7-8 24, Nolyn Simkoff 1 0-0 2, Cameron Swarts 2 0-0 5, Asa Mellaway 1 0-1 2. Team 14 12-21 42. Three-point goals (2) – Shaffer 1, Swarts 1.
Moulton-Udell rebounds (27) – G. Pace 9, Foster 4, Swarts 4, Simkoff 3, Mellaway 3, Shaffer 2, Allen Pace 1, Porter Kaster 1.
Moulton-Udell steals (6) – Shaffer 3, Swarts 2, A. Pace 1.
Moulton-Udell assists (4) – Swarts 2, Shafer 1, Hayden Brinegar 1.
Twin Cedars scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Dallas Smith 2 0-0 5, Daxson Powell 1 0-0 3, Gavin Clark 1 1-2 3, Holden Roberts 8 4-4 25, Kasey Clark 10 1-1 22, Kail Arkema 5 0-0 12, Noah Fee 1 0-0 2, Aiden Hare 1 0-2 2, Jace Laird 3 0-0 6, Tobin McDanel 1 0-0 3. Team 33 6-9 83. Three-point goals (11) – Roberts 5, Arkema 2, Smith 1, Powell 1, K. Clark 1, McDanel 1.
Twin Cedars rebounds (37) – K. Clark 14, G. Clark 6, Roberts 4, Arkema 4, Smith 3, Powell 2, Laird 2, McDanel 1, Hare 1.
Twin Cedars steals (10) – Roberts 3, G. Clark 2, Smith 1, Powell 1, K. Clark 1, Fee 1, Hare 1.
