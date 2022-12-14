ELDON — Just when it looked like Cardinal had control on Monday, Isaac Bruns and Karson Weber took over for Sigourney.
Bruns and Weber each finished with a game-high 20 points for the Savages in an up-tempo area boys basketball battle, combining to sink nine shots from 3-point range each seemingly bigger than the next one. Bruns sank a 3-pointer seconds after Cardinal built a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, igniting a decisive 13-1 run for the Savages that ultimately helped clinch a thrilling 65-62 win over the Comets on Monday.
"It says a lot about the kids. They know how to win," Sigourney head boys basketball coach Mitch Eslick said. "None of these kids are single-sport athletes. They can't be at a school our size. They not only play multiple sports, but have been successful in multiple sports. Finding ways to win games and having that belief in yourself goes a long way.
"It was a tough coming in here," Bruns added. "I feel like we put up our best four quarters of the season and played really well as a team."
Sigourney improved to 5-2 on the season on Tuesday, easily scoring a 59-29 South Iowa Cedar League road win at Tri-County. The 30-point win was just the third of Sigourney's first seven games decided by more than five points with the Savages coming out on top in three of their four close games so far.
"We were down seven in the fourth quarter at Iowa Valley and came back to win. We were down seven (at Cardinal) and came back as well," Eslick said. "That's something you can't coach. You don't even see the quit in them."
Neither Cardinal nor Sigourney would give up the battle for Monday night's win. After being held to 23 points in Friday's South Central Conference loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, the Comets scored 23 points in the first quarter against the Savages burying five shots from 3-point range building a 23-15 lead.
Bruns would prevent the Savages from falling behind by double figures twice in the first half, nailing 3-pointers late in the first quarter and early in the second that cut an eight-point Comet lead down to five. Weber would put Sigourney on top twice in the second quarter with 3-pointers, including a go-ahead shot from well beyond the arc in the final seconds of the first half giving Sigourney a 32-31 halftime edge over Cardinal.
"I just happened to find open looks and I took them," Weber said. "My thought each time initially was to drive to the basket and see if I could draw a foul. I know we can shoot the ball really well and we were shooting it well all night."
So was Cardinal, however, as the Comets swung the momentum back in their favor early in the second half. Archer Metcalf drove down the baseline, converting a game-tying 3-point play for the Comets before sinking a tiebreaking 3-pointer on Cardinal's next possession putting Cardinal up 37-34.
Montana Rupe joined Metcalf in countering the combination of Weber and Bruns for the Savages. Rupe finished with a team-leading 17 points while Metcalf produced a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Comet teammates propelled Cardinal to a 46-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Cardinal opened a 52-45 lead early in the fourth quarter as Rupe scored twice from the field before finding Nick Walker for a basket off a steal by Braxton Guiter. Sigourney, however, quickly responded as Weber followed up a much-needed shot from beyond the 3-point arc by Bruns with back-to-back 3-pointers of his own, giving Sigourney a sudden 58-57 lead with 3:48 left.
"Both Isaac and Karson have a lot of experience. We've got kids that have been out there and have done it before," Eslick said. "We have trust in our kids that we don't have to call a timeout to set something up. We trust the guys to make those type of plays on their own."
Cole Clarahan would add four straight points for the Savages late in the fourth, opening a 62-57 lead for Sigourney. Alec Rachford scored on a feed from Carson Kenney with 1:01 left before Metcalf converted a free throw off two rebounds with 33.3 seconds left, pulling Cardinal back within 62-60.
Bruns would convert his game-high seventh assist 19 seconds later, finding Solon Yates for a lay-up to double Sigourney's two-point lead. Metcalf quickly drove in for a Cardinal basket before Yates was fouled with the Savages leading by two in the final 10 seconds.
Yates made the first free throw, but missed the second, giving Cardinal a chance to extend the game with a tying 3-pointer. Metcalf nearly banked in an off-balance shot that rimmed out. Rachford grabbed the rebound, but could not find Walker beyond the 3-point arc before time ran out on the Comets.
"I haven't been having the best games recently, but I've been trying to keep my head up and remain confident taking the big shots when it's needed for the team," Bruns said. "Once I started to make shots, it opened the floor for everyone else. I have confidence in being able to kick the ball to Karson for an open 3-pointer or Solon for a big lay-up. It just opens up our offense."
Cardinal was able to hold on to a fourth-quarter lead on Tuesday, earning a 73-66 South Central Conference win over Davis County. Rupe scored 28 points for the Comets, building a 22-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before holding off a furious Mustang rally.
Jack Bigsby led Davis County with 19 points as the Mustangs scored 35 points in the fourth quarter, but could avoid a fourth straight conference loss. Davis County (1-4, 0-4 SCC) will look to avoid a fifth straight SCC setback on Friday at Clarke.
Cardinal (2-4, 2-2 SCC) heads to Albia on Friday in a conference homecoming for Comet head coach and former Blue Demon standout Mike Strasko. Sigourney (5-2, 3-2 SICL) hosts Montezuma on Friday.
