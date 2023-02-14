SIGOURNEY — The Sigourney Savages opened Class 1A, District 9 tournament play by hosting the Warhawks from Southeast Warren on Monday night.
The dope sheet showed a strong possibility of a close encounter. The Savages came into the contest with a 12-9 record while the Warhawks entered the fray with an 11-10 record. The contest lived up to the hype with Sigourney using a late run to earn a 55-52 postseason win at home.
The first half was a bump-and-grind affair with neither team finding any traction. The score was tied at nine all after one quarter and at halftime it was still deadlocked at 20 apiece. Both teams took good shots, but the ball was not attracted to the net. So the halftime task was to figure out how to solve the offensive gridlock.
The third stanza appeared to be more of the defensive dominance until the four-minute mark. At that point the Savages were trailing 26-24. Clay Morse found an opening in the lane and drove to the hoop for two to tie the score. After a defensive stop,
Karson Weber drained a shot from behind the arc for three. Those two shots ignited a 12-6 Sigourney run that gave the Savages a 36-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Southeast Warren scored first in the final period with a rebound put back by Jack Williams, but the Savages answered with an eight-point surge. Solon Yates connected on a baseline jump shot and Morse converted an inside three-point play.
Weber finished the surge by taking a pass deep in the corner by the popcorn stand and he launched a shot. Splash! It was dead center and the Savages had a 10-point lead with 6:44 left in the game.
Just when the Savage fans thought they could breathe a little easier, the Warhawks gave notice that they were not done. Southeast Warren mounted a 13-2 run to take a one-point lead at 47-46 with 3:41 left in the game.
Southeast Warren used the shooting of Cam Seuferer and the inside presence of Landon Harvey in that run. Isaac Bruns had the only Sigourney basket during the late Warhawk run.
As the pendulum swings, so do the Savages. Sigourney answered with a 7-0 run to take a 53-47 lead with 2:22 left in the game. Bruns, from his point guard position, scored on an out of bounds play and he found Weber open for another huge three. Cole Clarahan added a free throw to the run.
Southeast Warreb tried to rally, but big free throws by Ty Shafranek and Weber put the seal of approval on a hard-fought Savage win.
Bruns led the Savage attack with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Weber was also in double digits with 12 points. Morse was the rebound leader with eight caroms off the glass and Cole Clarahan grabbed seven boards.
“We hadn’t played for 13 days," Sigourney coach Mitch Eslick said. “We struggled a bit in the early stages in trying to get on track. In the second half we were able to pick up the pace and get into the flow.
"Issac Bruns did a great job of scoring and directing the traffic. Issac is not a point guard, but we asked him to do the job for 32 minutes, both offensively and defensively. Seuferer is tough to handle, but Issac did a nice job on him."
The win raises the Savage record to 13-9 and they advance to a Thursday night contest in Baxter where they tangle with eighth-ranked Baxter Bolts.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A, District 9 Second Round
SEW 9 11 12 20 - 52
Sigourney 9 11 16 19 - 55
Sigourney scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Solon Yates 3 0-0 8, Issac Bruns 7 4-4 21 Karson Weber 4 1-2 12, Cole Clarahan 2 1-2 5, Ty Shafranek 0 1-6 1, Clay Morse 4 0-4 8. Team 21 7-18 55. Three-point goals (6) – Weber 3, Yates 2, Bruns 1.
Sigourney rebounds (28) – Morse 8, Bruns 7, C. Clarahan 7, Weber 3, Shafranek 3.
Sigourney steals (3) – Yates 1, Kale Clarahan 1, Shafranek 1.
Sigourney assists (8) – Shafranek 2, Yates 1, Bruns 1, K. Clarahan 1, Weber 1, C. Clarahan 1, Morse 1.
