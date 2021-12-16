ELDON — The scoreboard might have told one story, showing a final score of 82-39 in favor of second-ranked (1A) Grand View Christian on Thursday night.
Cardinal head boys basketball coach Mike Strasko, however, looked beyond the scoreboard when talking about the non-conference contest and what can be gained by the complete 32 minutes on the court with a potential state champion.
"What might appear to be a bad loss as indicated by the score is not a bad loss by what we learned," noted Strasko.
While not a member of any conference, the Thunder rolled into Wapello County featuring a team capable of winning a state championships. Grand View Christian sank 16 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including a dozen in the second half.
The Comets played a slower pace during the first quarter of play on Thursday to stay in the game. While Grand View Christian's 6-11 post presense, Daniel Tobiloba, asserted himself with eight points and several blocked shots, Cardinal's Landon Becker hit a fall-away jumper and a lay-up to keep the Comets within 15-7 ending the second quarter.
"We had a few turnovers in the first quarter that hurt us," noted Strasko. "They (Grand View Christian) got six points off our turnovers. Our biggest problem this year has been turnovers."
Tobiloba threw down his second dunk of the game during the second quarter. Josh Baucum hit two treys and scored 12 points as Grand View Christian opened a commanding 37-16 halftime lead, scoring the first 13 points of the period before Blaine Bryant hit a 3-pointer for the Comets with just 3:29 left in the half.
The third quarter saw a resurgence by the Comets with 18 points put up on the scoreboard. Dawson Lewis scored six points, including a 3-point play the old-fashioned way as he was fouled on a lay-up then hit the free-throw.
"We got back to what we wanted to do during the third quarter," noted Stasko.
The Thunder continued to rain 3-pointers in the final frame, hitting six more treys to close out the win. The Comets were led in scoring by Becker with 13 points, followed by Lewis and Bryant with nine each.
Baucum hit 32 points for the Thunder. Manny Hammons scored 25 and Tobiloba finished with 13 points.
No. 2 (1A) Grand View Christian (7-0) next faces teams from Missouri at the Hy-Vee Arena on Saturday and Monday. Cardinal (4-3) was back in SEISC south division action at Van Buren County on Friday night as the Courier went to press.