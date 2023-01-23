ALBIA — In his first three seasons of varsity basketball, Drew Chance has doing plenty of winning.
The success of the current Albia boys basketball team, however, is making Chance's senior season even more significant. The Blue Demons moved back over .500 on Friday night with a 53-35 South Central Conference win over Centerville on Senior Night for Chance and many of his teammates.
"It's really flown by," Chance said of his past four years at Albia, including his older brother Blake's own senior night that arrived two seasons ago. "I can remember that night like it was yesterday. This group of kids are really close. It's really fun for us. For me, personally, I've been kind of dreading this night because it means we only have a few more weeks left."
Entering this season, Chance was the only varsity player to have logged significant minutes for the Blue Demons. In some ways, Albia was starting from scratch with several new players stepping into significant roles, leaving many questions about whether or not the program could produce a sixth straight winning season.
Albia, now 8-7 on the season and alone in third place in the SCC standings with an 8-3 conference mark, is thriving at the right time with five senior teammates joining Chance on what has so been a successful ride.
"We were just getting into some new things at the beginning of the season, but that's not an excuse for us anymore," Chance said. "We're ready. I feel like every single senior on the team has been working every single day. I feel like, when the postseason comes around, we're going to be the team nobody wants to play. We're going to have a chance to beat some really good teams and do something really special."
Albia proved on Friday that they are much more than a one-man show. Chance did lead the Blue Demons with a double-double, but was held well below his 21.7-point scoring average scoring just 14 points while hauling in 13 rebounds against the Big Reds.
"I really felt like we executed our game plan defensively," Centerville coach Tyler Baze said. "Our plan was to limit Chance's scoring. I thought they had guys stepping up to hit shots against us when they needed to."
Guys like fellow Albia senior Adam Sheffield, the second-leading scorer on the Blue Demons averaging nine points a game. Sheffield scored 13 points on Friday, shooting 5-9 from the field while collecting five rebounds and four assists.
"I try to play as hard as I can in every game, but I just felt like I played even harder in this game," Sheffield said. "I was thinking about it before the game. You can't play bad on your senior night. It's the only one I'll get, so I went out there to play as well as I could."
When it wasn't Sheffield or Chance, other Albia seniors stepped up to help the Blue Demons pull away from the Big Reds. Sam Shephard found senior teammate Christopher McDonald three times in the second half for clutch 3-pointer, countering consecutive 3-pointer sunk by Centerville senior Brody Tuttle, as the Blue Demons took a 38-22 lead with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
Landen Simpson added five rebounds and two steals for Albia. Nathan Robinson nearly added a field goal in the final seconds as the Blue Demons kept Centerville from threatening in the fourth quarter, building a 20-point lead in the final minutes.
"It's a really selfless group. You can tell that from our bench. You can tell from the way that we play," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "Sam hasn't played the last two seasons dealing with knee injuries, but he's been giving us great minutes as a starter while being a great leader. Landen's been with us forever. He gets who he is and gets what he needs to do to help us win.
"We've talked about that trajectory you want to be on during the season as a coach. These guys have stayed on it. They've really bought in. They're still on that path. They want to get better. It's a fun group to be around."
Tuttle finished with a game-high 16 points for Centerville. The Big Reds (3-12, 3-8 SCC) host conference co-leader Knoxville on Tuesday after making a non-conference trip to Mount Ayr on Monday while Albia heads to Cardinal on Tuesday, facing the Comets in the second head-to-head coaching match-up between Archer and former Blue Demon standout Mike Strasko.
"He's a really great guy, a great friend and a great mentor to me for a long time," Strasko said in December after a 72-52 loss at Albia. "I can't wait to face him again. I'm going to try to get after him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.