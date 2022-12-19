EDDYVILLE — High-octane rocket fuel was on the menu for the seventh-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys basketball team on Friday night when they hosted the Chargers from Chariton.
Both teams set a fast-moving pace from the beginning. The result was an entertaining joust that would appear to burn the paint off the floor with EBF rolling to the team's 17th straight South Central Conference win, closing out a 93-56 win on Friday.
Brooks Moore opened the game for the Rockets with a drive to the hoop and Kyle Davis added a breakaway for a quick 4-0 Rocket lead. Chariton’s Mason Smith sandwiched a pair of breakaway baskets around a layup by Davis to pull the Chargers to with two points at 6-4. But then the Rockets went off.
With Moore, Carsen Wade and Karic Stout playing above the rim, EBF hit a sizzling 19-2 run for a 25-6 lead. Moore started the run with a jam and then added five more baskets and a free throw. Wade connected for a pair of baskets and a pair of free throws.
The Chargers tried to rally with a basket and an inside three-point play by Brock Oxenrider and a three ball by Smith, but they still trailed by a 25-14 margin at the end of the first eight minutes of play.
The Rockets continued their assault on the rim in the second stanza and built the lead to 42-24 in the first five minutes of the period. Moore would rattle the iron twice and Wade once in that surge while Stout and Davis each added a pair of baskets.
To the credit of the Chargers, they did not back off. They kept on the attack, but still they trailed at halftime 55-37. It was three baskets and a free throw by Moore and a pair of buckets by Wade, the kept the Rocket train rolling on down the track.
The third period belonged to the Rockets by a 22-13 margin. Stout got into the fun with three buckets, Wade added a basket and a pair of free throws, Jesse Cornelison converted an inside three-point play and a free throw and Nathan Roberts cashed in a pair of free throws. The Chargers tried to answer from behind the arc with three threes by Cameron Gibson and another by Smith, but it was not enough.
Stout kicked off the final frame with a pair of baskets and Moore added a slam before the game was turned over to the reserves. Roberts was able to put down a pair of baskets and a pair of free throws while Sam Seddon Grant LaRue each added a basket to the final total in a 93-56 win.
Moore had a monster night for the Rockets with 32 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Wade also had a splendid night with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Stout chipped in with a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Davis, also finished in double digits with 10 points.
For the Chargers, Smith, Oxenrider and Gibson each collected 15 points.
“The tempo of the game was what we needed,” EBF coach Travis Stout said. “Chariton is a high energy team and they made us work. We played much better defense in the second half. My team has a great team attitude and they really enjoy playing together. They just want to keep getting better.”
EBF rallied in the second half on Saturday for a 72-52 win over Oskaloosa, claiming the 'Eddylooska' Turtle trophy. The seventh-ranked (2A) Rockets (8-0) heads to Knoxville on Jan. 3 seeking an 18th straight SCC win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 7 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 93, Chariton 56
Chariton 14 23 13 6 - 56
EBF 25 30 22 16 - 93
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Jesse Cornelison 1 2-3 4, Sam Seddon 1 0-2 2, Kyle Davis 5 0-1 10, Landon Glosser 0 1-2 1, Brooks Moore 15 2-4 32, Karic Stout 7 0-0 14, Grant LaRue 1 0-0 2, Carsen Wade 7 6-6 20, Jackson Taylor 0 – 0-1 0, Nathan Roberts 2 4-4 8. Team 39 15-21 93. Three-point goals (1) – Stout 1.
EBF rebounds (44) – Stout 11, Moore 9, Roberts 7, Davis 4. Seddon 3, Wade 3, Taylor 3, Cornelison 2, LaRue 1, Noah Walker 1.
EBF steals (6) – Cornelison 1, Seddon 1, Davis 1, Glosser 1, LaRue 1, Wade 1
EBF assists (17) – Stout 4, Moore 3, Davis 3, Cornelison 3, Wade 2, Walker 2.
