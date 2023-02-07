Boys basketball: Seventh-ranked Panthers roll past Ottumwa

MOUNT PLEASANT — It's been tough for any team to slow down Mount Pleasant in recent weeks.
The Ottumwa boys basketball team could not cool off the seventh-ranked (3A) Panthers on Monday, falling 67-35 in non-conference action. The win is the 12th straight for Mount Pleasant, who will carry a 12-game winning streak into a Southeast Conference contest at Fairfield on Friday in Jefferson County.
Mount Pleasant (17-3) never looked back after jumping out to a 11-3 lead in the opening five minutes of the contest. Payton Hagans scored eight of the first 13 points for the Panthers, kicking off a game-high 24-point night for the junior guard.
Trae Brown, continuing to play with an injured ankle, led Ottumwa with a valiant 18-point effort on Monday. Allen Cook IV added eight points for the Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer that got the Bulldogs on the board in the first quarter after Mount Pleasant jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Owen Vansickle added 14 points for Mount Pleasant in the win. Aadien Ashton scored 13 points for the Panthers while Nate Stroud scored 12 for the Southeast Conference champions.
Ottumwa (4-13) returned to the floor at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Tuesday to face Des Moines Lincoln. The Bulldogs wrap up the week on Friday with another Iowa Alliance conference battle at Des Moines East.
