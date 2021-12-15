FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield boys basketball team scored 22 points, hitting 10 of 13 field goal attempts, during first quarter on Tuesday night.
And trailed by eight.
Such is what can happen against the defending Class 3A state champions. Karl Miller sank six straight shots from 3-point range, setting the tone for a proficient night on the offensive end of the floor as seventh-ranked Pella shot 54 percent from the field, scoring 54 points in the first half of a 92-72 win over the Trojans.
"I had a good pregame. I was locked in and focused during warm-ups. That really carried over to the game," Miller said after leading Pella with 25 points. "I really wanted to go out there and score.
"I had a little bit of a rough game last time out (13 points in a 48-47 loss to Norwalk this past Friday). I really wanted to come back from that. I hit some big shots and kept us ahead in the first half."
Miller kicked off an incredible shooting start by sinking a pair of 3-pointers to even the score at 11-11 after the Trojans scored the game's first four points. Miller's third straight 3-pointer put the Little Dutch in front on the very next possession, giving Pella a 14-13 lead as the two teams continued to trade baskets through an explosive opening quarter.
Miller rattled home his fourth straight 3-pointer, putting the Little Dutch ahead for good 19-16. The two teams combined to sink 20 of 27 field goal attempts in the first quarter, setting an incredible pace that Fairfield simply could not keep up with as Pella beat the Trojan defense back down the court several time with sharp passing, setting up quality looks both from the perimeter and in the paint.
"I was shocked that (Miller) hasn't been shooting like he did in this game all season. Of course, you have to give some credit to our poor defense with him being able to touch it that much," Fairfield head boys basketball coach Mick Flattery said. "We watched tape of him against Washington. Against Norwalk. He was really aggressive going after the ball. I learned a lot about our matchups by the second half that I wasn't sure about coming in. That's better for us.
"This was a good game for us to be able to work on our transition defense. We haven't seen such leakage from other teams showing us that. Pella gets out and they run. We have to drill that better. They were hitting 95 percent of their lay-ups mostly because we didn't get back quick enough."
Fairfield (1-4) was able to counter, somewhat, behind another impressive night in the post by Max Weaton. The all-state junior battled through the length and depth of the Little Dutch throughout the night, scoring a game-high 27 points while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds as the Trojans.
"We were not disappointed with how well we executed on the offensive end, especially coming off a 12-point first half at Fort Madison on Friday," Weaton said, referring to Fairfield's 61-50 Southeast Conference road loss to the Bloodhounds. "It's a huge confidence booster to play a team like Pella. They're a team that we look up to. It's a team we strive to beat to get to the state tournament."
Weaton's play drew plenty of praise from Miller, who had to take his turn during the night trying to slow down Fairfield's top scorer.
"His hook shot is deadly and his footwork is amazing," Miller said of Weaton. "It kind of reminds me of Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) with how he can step through to the basket and use that soft touch to get the ball over us."
With Weaton leading the charge in the post, Fairfield was able to cut Pella's 18-point first-half lead down to 55-45 and 60-50 in the third quarter. After losing a rebound out of bounds, Pella (3-2) was able to put seven consecutive points on the board to open a 17-point lead heading into the fourth.
"We talked in the locker room about how we fought back and played good defense. We didn't give up the same transition looks that we did in the first half," Flattery said. "Ultimately, second-chance opportunities killed us. That has been our Achilles heel this year. We play good, initial defense and force a missed shot and they get a basket on the rebound."
Parker Elder added 18 points and nine rebounds for Pella. Preston Rowe added 12 points for the Little Dutch, who host Newton for a Little Hawkeye Conference contest on Friday, while Luke Hardman and Noah Allen each scored 11.
J.J. Lane led the Trojans with 13 points and eight assists. Tate Allen added 11 points and a pair of steals while Evan Haines poured in 10 points.
Fairfield returns to Southeast Conference action on Friday at Burlington before hosting Keokuk to close out the 2021 portion of the season on Monday. Wins of the Grayhounds and Chiefs could thrust the Trojans right back into the conference race.
"I'm encouraged with how we played. We can take some things out of this game that can help us find success," Flattery said. "We need to continue to get better and we can do that. We can get right back in the Southeast Conference race with a couple good practices and have a couple good efforts against Burlington and Keokuk.
"You could see Pella was missing Grant Nelson in those first few games. They're getting other guys to step up. They're going to have a big say in things before the season is over."