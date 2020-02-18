OTTUMWA [mdash]Michael D. Pate, 58, of Omaha, NE, died at 4:30 a.m. February 17, 2020 at Life Care Center in Omaha. He was born in Iowa City, IA on January 17, 1962 to James R. and Clela Ferne Toopes Pate. A 1981 graduate of North High School in Omaha, Michael was an eyeglass maker, retiring…