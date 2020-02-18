SIGOURNEY — Sigourney jumped out to a 20-5 lead and never looked back, using a balanced attack to hold off South Iowa Cedar League rival Tri-County in the opening round of Class 1A, District 8 tournament play. Four different players reached double figures in scoring for the Savages in a 63-46 win over the Trojans.
Ben House and Levi Crawford each scored 12 points to lead Sigourney. House had four of Sigourney’s 10 steals in the win.
Mason Harter just missed out on a double-double for the Savages, scoring 11 points while grabbing a team-best nine rebounds and blocking three shots. Josh Mohr matched Harter with 11 points as Sigourney opened a 54-24 lead after three quarters, easily holding on despite a 22-point fourth quarter finish to the season for the Trojans.
Sigourney (10-11) will carry a three-game winning streak in a district second round match-up with Burlington-Notre Dame. Tip off in Burlington on Thursday is set for 8 p.m.