RUNNELS – There were a lot of things the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team thought they had accomplished over the past four days at Southeast Polk.
The only thing the Bulldogs didn’t accomplish was a win over the Rams in two separate meetings.
After rallying in the fourth quarter to secure a 55-43 win over Ottumwa in the regular-season finale for both teams on Friday, Southeast Polk led from start to finish on Monday in the postseason rematch. Riley Edwards followed up a 21-point effort three nights earlier against the Bulldogs with a game-high 15 points before exiting the game early after taking a nasty fall in the fourth quarter of a 57-38 win for Southeast Polk in the Class 4A substate quarterfinals.
Edwards was able to light up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on Friday, allowing Southeast Polk to shake off a scoreless third quarter. After outscoring Ottumwa 24-10 to close out Friday’s win, the Rams jumped out to an early 13-3 lead breaking out a press defense that threw the Bulldogs off balance.
“That’s kind of the story of our season. We’ve had games like Friday’s where we got behind early and came back, but we’ve also had games where games have gotten away from us,” Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. “The guys were in a good mindset coming off Friday. They proved they could play with Southeast Polk.
“We got what we wanted in the third quarter on Friday, then all of sudden they started getting to the free throw line. They made their shots. We missed ours. That was really the difference.”
The two games at Southeast Polk encapsulated the entire season for the Ottumwa boys basketball team. In the 64 minutes the two teams played, Ottumwa fell behind only to respond as the Bulldogs outscored Southeast Polk 14-0 in the third quarter on Friday, turning a 12-point halftime deficit into a 33-31 lead heading into the fourth.
“The good thing about that comeback is that we proved in the end that all five guys can work together to have success,” Ottumwa senior Adam Greiner said after scoring a team-leading 16 points on Friday. “The energy over the weekend, especially coming from the seniors, was insane. Knowing that any game could be our last brought a level of energy that everyone needed to bring with them in order for us to have success.”
While Ottumwa certainly showed plenty of effort on Monday, the pressure of the Rams stymied the Bulldogs forcing the ball to slip through their hands several times. Turnovers and key offensive rebounds helped Southeast Polk build on the early 10-point lead, opening a 29-16 edge at halftime on Monday before pushing the lead out to 40-23 after three quarters before opening a 24-point lead midway through the fourth as Greiner, Armani Robinson, Cale Leonard and Mason Young all came off the court for the final time as the senior class of the 2021-22 OHS boys basketball team.
“We try our best to go up against any level of competition. It’s part of the dog in us that we like to show out on the court,” Young said after grabbing 11 rebounds on Friday against Southeast Polk. “If that’s what comes through at the end of the night, that’s quite an accomplishment.”
Greiner led Ottumwa on Monday night with eight points in his final basketball game for Ottumwa, finishing just four points short of 400 for the season. Carter Thompson came off the bench to add six points for the Bulldogs while Robinson, Leonard and Shakur Pope each scored five.
Southeast Polk (6-15) will head to Waukee Northwest on Friday for the 4A substate semifinals. Ottumwa ends the season with a final overall record of 7-17.