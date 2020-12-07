WINFIELD — For both head coaches, there was a sense of deja-vu.
Klay Edwards was back on the court facing off with Fred Parsons, this time as a head coach after going up against the legendary head coach's Van Buren basketball teams over two decades earlier as an all-state player at Winfield-Mount Union.
For Parsons, it was another Edwards that gave his team fits on Saturday. Klay's son, Abram, dominated inside scoring 10 of his 18 points in the third quarter to rally the Wolves before scoring the tiebreaking lay-up with three minutes left to open a 9-2 run that lifted W-MU to a 55-48 win on Saturday.
"He started the game a little slowly. I'll talk to him a little bit later on," Klay Edwards joked about his son, a 6-5 freshman forward starter for the Wolves. "He was a little tentative from the start. The length of (Van Buren County) might have had something to do with that. Owen Loeffler and Lane Davis are really long and springy. Once we started to pound it in the post and let him create a little bit, it helped us tremendously."
Klay Edwards earned his first coaching win of this season on Saturday in just the second game of his second season at the helm of his alma-mater. Edwards graduated in 1994 and as a high school athlete at Winfield-Mount Union and was one of only six players ever to be named to the State Tournament All-Tournament Team three years in a row in (1992-94), earning all-state honors twice while scoring just under 2,000 career points before going on to play at Iowa State University and eventually earning Iowa High School Hall-of-Fame honors for his play on the hardwood.
Parsons, who has been the head coach at Van Buren County for over six decades, remembers what it was like to go up against the older Edwards in the mid-1990s. On Saturday, Parsons saw what a difference maker the younger Edwards can be in his first season of varsity high school basketball.
"I remember coming over here and I remember facing him when he was a junior and a senior," Parsons said of Edwards. "He's taller and thicker than his son currently is, but his son is a very smooth player. He certainly gave us problems on both ends of the court."
Van Buren County (0-3) got off to a hot start on Saturday thanks to a pair of early 3-pointers from Loeffler ahead of a wing three by Wyatt Mertens, giving the Warriors a 12-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Jackson Manning added six points in the quarter before scoring the first seven points of the second quarter, helping VBC open a 26-12 lead.
"As coaches, we see the improvement we're making through three games," Parsons said. "There were just some mental mistakes that we made, but we're coming along. When we get our press down, our kids are going to be okay."
Manning would finish with 19 points to lead Van Buren County, which would deal with foul trouble throughout the night after being called for nine fouls in the first quarter. Mertens, Davis and Anthony Duncan would all foul out by the end of the night while Manning and Casey Yochum each finished with four fouls.
Winfield-Mount Union (1-1) turned the game around by feeding the ball in the post to Edwards, leading to four straight field goals for the freshman as part of a 13-2 run that put the Wolves on top 40-36. Van Buren County fought back to take the lead on a tying runner by Mertens and a go-ahead lay-up by Davis to open the fourth before back-to-back field goals by Buffington put the Wolves back on top 44-42.
Davis scored his final field goal midway through the fourth, briefly tying the game. Buffington followed a tiebreaking lay-up with four straight points, finishing with a game-high 23 for W-MU to clinch a comeback win.
"Once they put Edwards out on me, it kind of shut me down," Manning said. "As a team, we moved the ball a lot better. We were putting 100 percent effort out there. We're getting better every single day. By the time districts rolls around, we're going to be tough to beat."