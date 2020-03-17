DES MOINES — Ottumwa High School’s Trae Swartz and Albia’s Blake Chance were each honored for their strong seasons by earning all-state honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Saturday.
The teams, which were selected by sports writers from across the state with input from coaches from around the state, were released early this morning.
Swartz, a 6-foot-3 junior post player for the Bulldogs, earned second-team honors in Class 4A after helping Ottumwa to its most wins since 2004. Swartz finished as 4A’s third-leading scorer at 23.1 points per game, shot 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range.
Ottumwa finished 13-10, and won its first postseason game in a dozen years.
Chance, who was selected third-team all-state in Class 2A, was rewarded for sacrificing scoring for more play-making abilities, as he averaged 13.7 points per game. He also had 171 assists, which were the second-most in 2A and fifth-most overall. Chance, a 6-4 guard, also pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game as the Blue Demons finished 18-4, losing to Woodward-Granger in a substate final.
Norwalk’s Bowen Born, a Northern Iowa recruit, was unanimously selected Mr. Basketball. Born, the son of former Iowa State player Mike Born, finished the season with 983 points (36.4 points per game), the fourth-highest single-season total in state history as he helped Norwalk to the 3A state title.
Born finished his career as the state’s No. 6 all-time leading scorer.